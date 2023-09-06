Riyadh, KSA – Brands For Less Group announces the forthcoming launch of its first Brands For Less Group Logistics Distribution Centre, located at Sudair City for Industry and Businesses in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The state-of-the-art facility will manage the Group’s strategic executions and assist in managing retail operations. This will mark a significant leap in its mission to provide top-notch products and services to meet the evolving demands of the Saudi market.

A significant milestone in the company's expansion strategy, the establishment of this the Logistics Distribution Centre has been marked by a momentous signing ceremony between Majed Al Argoubi, CEO of MODON, and Toufic Kreidieh, Executive Chairman & Group CEO of Brands For Less Group on 5 September, 2023 at the MODON Head Office.

The centre will feature a fully-automated technology system to help streamline operations and optimize processes by handling inventory management and logistics precision and speed. This will minimize human error and overall elevate customer experiences. Boasting 38,000 square meters, the facility will employ around 350 skilled professionals and showcase prominent storage capabilities for up to 3 million products.

This step underlines Brands For Less Group's unwavering commitment to catering to the ever-evolving needs and preferences of consumers in the dynamic Saudi market. Encompassing a network of over 20 stores across Saudi Arabia and more than 100 stores worldwide, BFL Group has been on an aggressive expansion strategy while still committing to maintaining the highest standards of service and operational excellence.

Expressing his anticipation regarding the launch, Toufic Kreidieh, Executive Chairman & CEO of Brands For Less Group said, "We are thrilled to collaborate with MODON in launching BFL Group's first Logistics Distribution Centre in KSA with an investment of over SAR 60 Million. This step is a testament to our ongoing commitment to the Saudi market and our relentless pursuit of innovative solutions igniting a new era of retail excellence. With offerings catering to all ages, occasions, seasons, and styles, we will continue to redefine the shopping experience, ensuring that quality products are accessible to all.”

Majed Al Argoubi, CEO of the Saudi Industrial Property Authority (MODON) commented, "We are excited to partner with Brands For Less Group in shaping the retail industry and commerce in KSA. This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to fostering the ‘Saudi Vision 2030’ towards a future where technology and commerce converge seamlessly to serve our nation's dynamic needs.”

The ceremony not only symbolizes the partnership between Brands For Less Group and MODON but also underscores the unity in their vision to contribute to the evolution and transformation of retail developments in the region.

About Brands for Less:

The Brands for Less (BFL) Group is one of the world’s leading off-price retailers of fashion and homeware. Based in the United Arab Emirates, they serve over seven markets across the Middle East and Europe. Their journey started with their unique off-price business model – ‘Brands for Less’ – in Lebanon in 1996. Four years later, in the year 2000, the Group established a new home in the UAE. Their goal is to delight customers and entice them back with the promise of International brands all at up to 80% off the original retail price. The “Treasure Hunt” model ensures there is always something new to explore, desire and discover. The Group acquired exclusive rights to the ‘Tchibo’ franchise in the MENA region, selling the German brand’s homeware and apparel at very competitive prices associated with a premium customer care environment. The Group continues to expand their product range in line with their customer-centric principles, making sure that store visitors benefit from a rich, all-in-one experience. The Group’s latest push was towards making Brands for Less more inclusive for customers worldwide by taking their e-commerce experience to new audiences.



