RIYADH — The order delivery activity sector in Saudi Arabia recorded significant growth during the third quarter of 2025, with the total number of orders executed exceeding 103 million across the Kingdom. This figure marks a 40 percent increase compared to the same quarter in 2024.

Data from the Transport General Authority revealed that the Riyadh region topped the cities in terms of the percentage of orders executed, recording 42.96 percent, followed by the Makkah region with 22.42 percent, then the Eastern Province with 15.77 percent, while the percentage of orders in the Madinah region reached 4.91 percent and Asir 4.07 percent.

The rate in the Qassim region reached approximately 2.82 percent, followed by Tabuk with 1.84 percent, Hail 1.73 percent and Jazan 1.18 percent. Al-Jouf recorded a rate of 0.74 percent, followed by Najran with 0.69 percent, the Northern Borders region with 0.55 percent, and Al-Baha region with 0.27 percent.

The TGA attributed this increase to shifts in consumer behavior and the increasing reliance on e-commerce, which has contributed to increased demand for delivery services. It also attributed this increase to investments in modern technical solutions that have enhanced response speed and raised the level of competitiveness within the market.

This remarkable growth in the delivery sector is due to several factors, most notably the development of regulations and legislation that have enabled companies to improve the quality of their services and operational efficiency, in addition to strengthening digital infrastructure and supporting innovation in the field of logistics services.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).