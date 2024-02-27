“We built this website to be a living, breathing extension of Brand BPG, reflecting our four-decade plus history, culture, values and vision” – Avi Bhojani, Group CEO

Dubai, UAE: Award-winning, integrated agency BPG (Bates PanGulf, part of WPP) has launched brand new digital platforms that reflect its ‘Customer Experience first, Integrated by Intent’ positioning and growing regional footprint. The launch coincides with the opening of BPG Arabia, the agency’s new headquarters in Riyadh, to strengthen services for a growing roster of clients in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Avi Bhojani, Group CEO, BPG, said: “Delivering exceptional customer experiences is table stakes for today’s successful businesses. And in a world powered by digital experiences, a brand’s digital assets are meant to give an almost physical experience. That's why we're incredibly excited to unveil BPG’s new platforms to coincide with the opening of our new Riyadh office. Dynamic, interactive, and user-friendly, BPG’s new digital platforms offer seamless access to information, resources, and engagement opportunities. We built them to be a living, breathing extension of Brand BPG, reflecting our culture, values and vision. As we embark on an exciting new chapter in the Kingdom, we're confident that our enhanced digital presence will forge stronger connections and sustainable success. For TeamBPG, it’s onwards and upwards."

Valli Lakshmanan, President, BPG Arabia and Chief CX Officer, BPG added: “BPG Arabia is another milestone on the BPG 3.0 journey. We look forward to becoming the leading partner for homegrown Saudi brands, propelling them to greater heights aligned with the goals of Vision 2030, the Kingdom’s ambitious roadmap to achieve greater economic diversification, growth and prosperity for all. The new BPG digital platforms, with designs reflective of the times we live in, will foster conversations we have with our clients and community. Bolstered by over four decades of experience in the region, we are here to create meaningful and memorable brand experiences for Saudi businesses.”

The new BPG website showcases the full spectrum of the agency’s capabilities - from data-driven marketing strategies that tap into dynamic audiences, to AI-powered personalization that creates truly individualized brand interactions. The agency’s expertise delivering MarComms for a multitude of sectors – from retail and real estate to logistics and finance has been showcased, along with its burgeoning client portfolio of global leaders and regional success stories.

BPG is hosting a two-day ‘Integrated by Intent’ workshop later this week to equip its teams with the knowledge and skills necessary for a holistic, CX-powered approach to MarComms. Industry leaders such as Mariagrazia De Angelis, Managing Director at Landor & Fitch MENA, Sasan Saidi, CEO of Wunderman Thompson NYC, Sunil John, former President - Middle East and North Africa (MENA), ASDA’A BCW, and Ravi Rao, former CEO of GroupM MENA, will delve into topics such as human-centric marketing, media transformation and principles of great partnerships. The workshop aims to equip Team BPG with a robust "Integrated by Intent" toolkit, enabling seamless and impactful brand experiences for clients.

About BPG

For over four decades, BPG (formerly Bates PanGulf) has helped brands transform, succeed, and win in a changing world. A WPP company, our “CX First and Integrated by Intent” approach delivers innovative solutions that make our clients win in the market-place clients. We bring together global talent, local expertise and future-focused capabilities to craft smart solutions for evolving marketing agendas. Inspired by culture, powered by insights, human by design and integrated by intent – we are BPG.

www.bpggroup.com

