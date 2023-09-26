The signing of the MOU signals the continuation of a proven partnership between Saudi’s ultra luxury hospitality and development company, Boutique Group, and the world’s leading hospitality education and training company, Sommet Education

The MoU was signed by the CEOs of both companies at the regions prestigious Future Hospitality Summit in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Boutique Group, a hospitality company fully owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, merging the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's culture and heritage with contemporary elegance to develop historic and cultural places into ultra-luxury boutique hotels, has signed an MoU with Sommet Education, a leading international network of hospitality management and culinary arts schools. Sommet Education encompasses prestigious institutions such as Swiss originated hospitality business schools Glion Institute of Higher Education and Les Roches, together with culinary and pastry arts school École Ducasse.

Boutique Group is a one-of-a-kind hospitality company developed to deliver a unique ultra-luxury Saudi experience that contributes to the local economy and enhances the Kingdom’s position as a leading cultural tourism destination in line with the Vision 2030. The collaboration between Boutique Group and Sommet Education will focus on three main areas: training programs, recruitment, and internships.

Sommet Education will support Boutique Group through customized and bespoke training pathways, enabling Boutique Group employees to benefit from Sommet Education's vast experience in crafting hospitality programs, tailored to the talent development of the company’s employees.

As Boutique Group continues to recruit talent, locally and internationally, Sommet Education has the opportunity to play a significant role through its established network to ensure that the unique talents from its Hospitality schools join the Boutique Group’s team.

Boutique Group will offer internship programs for students, providing them with invaluable hands-on training and experience. In turn this will help to establish a talent network, ensuring a flow of passionate individuals who are familiar with the company's ethos and standards.

CEO of Boutique Group Mark De Cocinis, and CEO of Sommet Education Benoît-Etienne Domenget met in Abu Dhabi at the Future Hospitality Summit and Arabian Hospitality Investment Conference 2023, to sign the MoU on September 26th, 2023. Boutique Group is a platinum sponsor of FHS & AHIC 2023, an international platform where the world’s most influential hospitality investment decision makers connect, exchange knowledge and explore new partnerships, making the venue a fitting place to solidify the agreement.

Mark De Cocinis, CEO, Boutique Group, said: “Partnering with Sommet Education was a natural next step for us. Their commitment to delivering top-tier hospitality management and culinary arts schooling directly aligns with our goals of cultivating industry professionals and fuels my enthusiasm for fostering Saudi talents. Through innovative training, we aim to nurture possibility and inspire the visionaries who will drive our industry forward.”

Sommet Education is a leading international network of hospitality management and culinary arts schools offering the highest quality of education and training, aligning with industry best practices and standards. It is the only education group with two in the Top 5 globally-ranked institutions for hospitality education and by employer reputation (QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023).

Benoît-Etienne Domenget, CEO of Sommet Education, said: "We are excited about our collaboration with novel pioneers, Boutique Group, as it enhances our potential to revolutionize how hospitality professionals are developed. We spark new heights of greatness for generations of leaders via collaborative programs that combine our recognized expertise.”

Signing the MoU confirms the expansion of an already fruitful partnership. Boutique Group previously engaged the educational institution to deliver Medh’Yaf – a hospitality immersion program that focused on the luxury hospitality landscape, techniques to develop and bring to life cultural heritage, and how to deliver the ultra-luxury experience, to more than 70 of their employees.

To find out more about Boutique Group, please visit @Boutiquegroupsa on social media platforms as well as the website: https://boutiquegroup.com/.

-Ends-

For Media Enquiries, please reach out to: Boutiquegroup@hkstrategies.com

ABOUT BOUTIQUE GROUP:

Boutique Group is a hospitality company wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), which aims to develop, manage, and operate historical and cultural palaces in the Kingdom and transform them into ultra-luxury boutique hotels to revive the vibrant national heritage with the authentic culture of the Kingdom, and provide an exceptional and unique hospitality experience. In addition, the group translates the commitment of the Public Investment Fund to developing promising sectors in the Kingdom and contributing to the diversification of the Saudi economy.

Website: https://boutiquegroup.com/

About Sommet Education:

Sommet Education is the world’s leader in hospitality management education. Its global network of prestigious institutions comprises Swiss originated hospitality business schools Glion Institute of Higher Education and Les Roches, together with culinary and pastry arts school École Ducasse. In 2021, Sommet Education acquired South African Education leader Invictus Education and Indian School of Hospitality (ISH) with a campus in Gurugram (Delhi NCR).

These institutions offer 400 undergraduate, graduate and technical training programs to 9,000 students from 100 different nationalities and 10,000 learners. Teaching is offered across four continents on 18 campuses, as well as through state-of-the-art remote learning platforms. Between them, the schools have a network of 60,000 influential alumni in hospitality and beyond.

Sommet Education is the only education group with two in the Top 5 globally-ranked institutions for hospitality education and by employer reputation (QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023).

Website: www.sommet-education.com

Media Enquiries: media@sommet-education.com