Kuwait City: Driven by its commitment to supporting corporate sustainability (CS) standards and practices as well as instilling concepts of socially and environmentally responsible operations, Boursa Kuwait was successful in achieving prominent awards and accolades from several prestigious organizations and publications, establishing strategic partnerships with local and international organizations to organize more than 30 programs and initiatives within the pillars of its CS strategy of community and the environment throughout 2023.

The company is dedicated to continuing its mission to give back to the community and contribute to a brighter future, creating an ever-lasting legacy of corporate social responsibility and sustainable development and making an impact that is positive and supportive of a more sustainable tomorrow. Boursa Kuwait continues to support initiatives to combat pressing social issues, such as education, healthcare and the preservation of the environment to ensure the well-being of the community where it operates. These efforts are part of the company’s comprehensive and diverse approach to engraining its responsibility towards society and its dedication to its service.

Mr. Naser Meshari Al-Sanousi, Boursa Kuwait’s Senior Director of Marketing and Communication, hailed the company’s record of adopting socially and environmentally responsible practices and supporting myriad corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives in its quest to make a positive change in the community in which it operates, saying: “Over the past few years, Boursa Kuwait has won many prestigious awards from world-renowned publications, which are a testament to the importance the company places on corporate sustainability and supporting the community and the environment. Boursa Kuwait has always been keen on responsible standards and practices and supporting the efforts of local and international organizations within the pillars of its strategy for corporate sustainability.”

Al-Sanousi added: “Instilling a culture of social responsibility and corporate sustainability in Boursa Kuwait begins with its employees, as the company has established policies and procedures to ensure their health and safety, and extends to the Kuwaiti capital market and society, all the way to the environment. Boursa Kuwait seeks to serve its internal and external stakeholders and works to enhance its positive impact through a diverse and continuous variety of initiatives.”

Boursa Kuwait awarded for its Corporate Sustainability efforts

Boursa Kuwait obtains LEED Gold Certification for its iconic building

Boursa Kuwait obtained the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification for its building, a distinguished certificate that makes the iconic structure one of only a few buildings in Kuwait to achieve this honor. The certification is a testament to the bourse’s efforts of sustainable and responsible development, signifying its operational excellence, efficacy and efficiency in its energy usage, water preservation, recycling efforts and enhancing its overall environmental performance.

Developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), LEED is the world’s most widely used green building rating system for buildings, homes and communities that are designed, constructed, maintained and operated for improved environmental and human health performance. LEED-certified buildings have 34 percent lower CO2 emissions, consume 25 percent less energy and 11 percent less water, and have diverted more than 80 million tons of waste from landfills. A building can achieve LEED certification after undergoing a technically rigorous process, including the incorporation of green strategies to achieve efficiency and healthy indoor environments.

Speaking about the certificate, Engineer Emad Bader Al-Derbas, Senior Director of Administration and Procurement at Boursa Kuwait, said, “Boursa Kuwait is proud to receive the LEED Gold certification for its iconic building, a testament to the company’s unwavering endeavors to enhance its facilities to comply with international standards and practices as part of its efforts to adopt responsible practices to reduce climate change and achieve carbon neutrality. This certificate is a reflection of the company’s commitment to putting environmental protection among its top priorities as part of its Corporate Sustainability strategy.”

The LEED Gold certification is the culmination of numerous reforms and renovations over the past few years, including the complete renovation of the building’s facilities and the main trading hall. Trading screens across the building have also been replaced with more advanced ones that consume 50% less power, and the auditorium, training hall and many of the building’s facilities have also been revamped. Additionally, many of the old resources have been recycled, either through reuse or by partnering with recycling companies, resulting in the recycling of over 2300 devices weighing approximately 50.5 tons.

The project also includes an upgrade to various utilities across the premises, such as elevators, the escalators, and heating ventilation and air conditioning systems (HVAC) and air diffusers. This upgrade helped reduce energy consumption by more than 20%, reinforcing the company’s position as a socially responsible institution.

Global Finance

Boursa Kuwait received two esteemed awards at the third annual Sustainable Finance Awards ceremony hosted by Global Finance, as the company has been acknowledged for its exceptional achievements in "Outstanding Financial Leadership in Sustaining Communities Award" and "Outstanding Leadership in Sustainability Transparency" in the category of Middle East regional awards.

These distinguished awards serve as a testament to Boursa Kuwait's unwavering commitment to promoting sustainability initiatives and cultivating awareness regarding climate change within the community. The company recognizes the significance of assuming a pivotal role in achieving Kuwait's ambitious roadmap by advancing corporate sustainability practices within the capital market and aims to foster an investment climate in the State of Kuwait that attracts and nurtures sustainable investments from a diverse range of participants.

Global Finance’s Sustainable Finance Awards are designed to honor remarkable accomplishments in sustainable finance worldwide, spanning global, regional, and national levels. Furthermore, they commend financial institutions for their endeavors in mitigating the adverse impacts of climate change. The awards and recognition programs presented by Global Finance boast an impressive legacy of 35 years, characterized by editorial accuracy and integrity. Over time, they have become a trusted and revered standard of excellence within the global financial community.

The European

Boursa Kuwait has been honored with the prestigious "Best Sustainable Corporate Governance – Kuwait" award for 2023 by The European magazine, a renowned business publication catering to decision makers worldwide, covering various business affairs such as energy, banking and finance, as well as foreign direct investment (FDI). Its awards program acknowledges businesses that have shown resilience and contributed to the economy in different sectors despite global challenges like climate change and social responsibility.

Boursa Kuwait's exceptional achievements in corporate governance have been recognized, with the company implementing governance practices consistent with its strategic goals, mission, and vision. The exchange firmly believes that adhering to the highest governance standards is crucial for sustainable business operations, and has emphasized fair, objective, and transparent implementation of activities to safeguard the interests of shareholders, investors, listed and licensed companies since its establishment.

Community Impact

Engaging the investor community

Boursa Kuwait constantly engages with the international investment community to ensure that their requirements from the Kuwaiti capital market are met and that they are constantly updated with the latest news and developments from the market and its listed companies.

The bourse has also ensured that the Kuwaiti capital market meets international standards and practices, placing a high premium on transparency and ease of access, specifically in its flagship “Premier” Market, which is home to some of the standout companies in Kuwait and across the region.

“Premier” Market members are required to hold quarterly analyst conferences, publish those conferences’ scripts in both English and Arabic as well as publish all disclosures in both languages. Companies listed on the “Premier” Market are also required to have an investor relations department to ensure consistent and constant communication with prospective and current investors, making those companies some of the more attractive entities in the Kuwaiti capital market.

Additionally, through its series of Roadshows and Corporate Days, Boursa Kuwait continues to showcase some of the standout listed companies and the investment opportunities that reside in the Kuwaiti capital market. Putting these companies in touch with some of the world’s leading investment firms and financial institutions, the events aim to highlight these companies’ financial health, business strategies and outlooks.

In that vein, Boursa Kuwait organized two Corporate Days with HSBC and Jefferies Financial Group, which saw the participation of over 20 listed companies including the exchange. A total of over 200 meetings between the listed companies and over 80 representatives from world-renowned financial asset management firms, investment companies and advisories resulted in these institutional investors gaining an in-depth understanding of the benefits and opportunities of investing in Kuwaiti companies.

Boursa Kuwait also participated in the London GCC Exchanges Conference, which brought together CEOs and senior executives from the GCC stock exchanges, as representatives from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates showcased the benefits and prospects of investing in their respective countries.

As part of its ongoing and dedicated efforts to engage with local and international investors and raise awareness of the opportunities in the Kuwaiti capital market, Boursa Kuwait participated in the 17th Annual EFG Hermes One-on-One Conference in Dubai, meeting with representatives from financial asset management firms and investment banks and companies from across the region and the globe, shedding light on its performance and track record and providing the latest development on its Market Development plans.

In that same vein, Boursa Kuwait and its sister company, Kuwait Clearing Company (KCC), collaborated with Jefferies Financial Group to organize a non-deal roadshow in London, engaging in one-on-one discussions with prominent investment management firms and advisories to spotlight the latest updates of the Kuwaiti capital market, its investment opportunities and the latest products and services it has to offer to institutional investors. The roadshow also allowed the companies to exchange ideas and viewpoints and receive feedback about their perception of Kuwaiti capital market and what they require from it.

Boursa Kuwait and KCC also made an exhaustive presentation about their achievements in the past few months, which included a series of stress tests to the CCP system to ensure its ability to adapt to the system and that brokerage firms can fulfil its settlement requirements with the Central Bank of Kuwait as well as with local banks.

Boursa Kuwait continuously seeks to engage with the international investment community and facilitate the transfer of knowledge and expertise between Kuwaiti capital market participants and international investors. To that end, the company began an initiative that empowers prominent and licensed Kuwaiti investment companies and their international counterparts to transfer knowledge and expertise and utilize new products and services to develop their business practices and strategies. The initiative also helped companies explore opportunities to collaborate and contribute to the enhancement of the Kuwaiti capital market.

As part of this initiative, Boursa Kuwait organized a “Financial Asset Managers Day” in collaboration with HSBC, the British-based multinational investment bank and one of the largest investment banks in Europe. Held in the bank’s headquarters in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, the initiative brought together representatives from eight licensed Kuwaiti investment companies with the Markets and Securities Services Desk at HSBC (HSBC MSS).

Organizing these initiatives forms part of Boursa Kuwait’s efforts to positively impact the capital market apparatus. The exchange launched several initiatives with investment institutions from around the world to develop the Kuwaiti capital market and highlight the opportunities it offers to the international investment community, as part of its mandate to enhance cooperation with investors worldwide, facilitate the transfer of knowledge and expertise, and support listed companies in their quest to develop their business strategies and practices for the enhancement of national economy and its ability to attract foreign investments.

Fostering a sustainable environment and raising financial literacy

Throughout 2023, Boursa Kuwait has strived to raise the awareness of the Kuwaiti capital market’s participants and ensure that the market is aware of the latest trends, standards and practices followed by the international investment community, including those in the field of ESG reporting and corporate sustainability.

To that end, the company has organized a series of workshops in collaboration with several organizations, including the CFA Society and its chapters in Kuwait and Bahrain as well as Sustainable Square, a consultancy firm based in the UAE.

The workshops shed light on the latest trends and practices in the fields of ESG and corporate sustainability and highlighted the growing importance of these two factors on how investors across the international community base their decision-making. The informative sessions also delved into an examination of bonds and sukuk, which are a form of fixed income and detailed the different types of bonds, including green and social bonds. The workshops gave a pragmatic and informative overview of sustainable finance, including region-specific insights and actionable guidance for sustainable bond investments.

The workshops were held in commemoration of World Investor Week, an annual celebration that promotes investor education and protection.

This year’s campaign, the seventh annual edition, focused on the three main themes of Investor Resilience and Sustainable Finance, complemented by other themes such as Fraud and Scams Prevention, Basics of Investing, and Technology and Digital Finance.

Organizing workshops and developing informative content on its Boursa Academy Online platform and social media channels comes as part of Boursa Kuwait’s Corporate Sustainability strategy which aims to meaningful impact on the communities where it operates.

Continuing collaboration with the Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA)

In line with our mandate to promote Investor Relations (IR), best practices, and international standards in corporate governance in our markets, Boursa Kuwait continued to create value through our ongoing partnership with the Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) – an independent organization that seeks to enhance the reputation, efficiency and attractiveness of the Middle East capital markets.

Boursa Kuwait collaborated with MEIRA and its Kuwait chapter to organize an IR seminar entitled “Strategic Communications: Challenges and Opportunities for Listed Companies”, which aimed to increase transparency – considered the backbone of the IR industry – in communications with current and prospective investors, locally and around the world.

The workshop considered key trends and put these into the context of the local market by inviting the participation of expert guest speakers from Kuwait, the region and the UK, and was made up of a discussion featuring keynote speakers and a workshop providing practical takeaways for IR professionals. The event also allowed IR experts and practitioners to network and discuss the latest developments and trends in the field.

The collaboration between Boursa Kuwait and MEIRA is part of Boursa Kuwait’s Corporate Sustainability strategy and is an example of its endeavors to raise financial literacy and capital market awareness among current and prospective investors. The company has launched several initiatives to empower and equip businesses and investors with the ability to capture market opportunities as well as transform the Kuwaiti capital market into a robust capital market ecosystem and Kuwait into an attractive investment destination.

Boursa Kuwait continues to raise awareness of financial literacy

The CFA Society Kuwait hosted Mr. Mohammad Saud Al-Osaimi, Boursa Kuwait’s Chief Executive Officer, as its guest of honor and chief keynote speaker during its 2023 graduation ceremony. In his speech, Mr. Al-Osaimi highlighted the importance of developing human capital, specifically in the financial industry and capital markets, a key tenet of Boursa Kuwait’s strategy and its commitment to sponsoring financial literacy programs.

Boursa Kuwait’s CEO also participated in the Kuwait Financial Centre’s annual seminar entitled ‘‘Markaz 2024 Outlook: Investment Trends and Opportunities’. Mr. Al-Osaimi was the guest of a special one-on-one interview, themed “Sharing takes on learnings, success stories, and future vision” and conducted by Ali Khalil, CEO of Markaz. During the interview, Al-Osaimi shed light on his professional career in both the private and public sectors, the phases that Boursa Kuwait went through before and after privatization as well as how this experience can be implemented in other institutions, in addition to his aspirations for the Kuwaiti capital markets. He concluded by providing advice to the youth encouraging them to follow their aspirations to achieve career success.

In addition, Boursa Kuwait continued to push financial literacy and raise its awareness to all sectors of market participants, from seasoned industry professionals to those just starting their investment journeys. The company’s representatives participated in a discussion with the Finance Department at Kuwait University about the future of trading in Kuwait, shedding light on the history of trading in Kuwait and the evolution of the Kuwaiti capital market, as well as Boursa Kuwait’s role in developing the capital market to get it reclassified into an Emerging Market in some of the world’s leading index providers. Some of the other topics discussed were the use of technology in Kuwait’s capital market and where the market is headed.

Furthermore, Boursa Kuwait actively engaged in the 'Driving Sustainable Finance' event, a collaboration between Refinitiv and the Kuwait Financial Market Association. The event brought together industry leaders to discuss Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) reporting and implementation best practices. The company delegation contributed insights during a panel discussion, focusing on the GCC Exchanges Committee's recent release of unified ESG disclosure metrics in January.

Boursa Kuwait also participated in the BDO Kuwait organized seminar entitled Navigating ESG in Business, joining a panel discussion about the challenges and opportunities in ESG. The discussion delved into the topics of sustainability, ESG implementation and reporting as well as climate change.

Boursa Kuwait’s participation in these panel discussions and seminars stems from the exchange’s belief that the foundation of a robust and sustainable market lies in the knowledge and financial literacy of its participants. The company recognizes the profound impact that education and awareness have on empowering investors to make informed investment decisions.

The bourse also sponsored the Kuwait Times' Summer Program for 2023 with a focus on Economic and Financial Journalism, aiming to nurture the next generation of journalists and content creators. The four-week initiative exposed 20 interns to various aspects of journalism, including news production, reporting, photography, and social media.

As part of the program, participants visited Boursa Kuwait, gaining valuable insights into stock trading and investment strategies. This experience not only deepened their understanding of Kuwait's financial landscape but also emphasized the crucial role of the stock market in fostering economic growth and prosperity.

Finally, and as part of its commitment to nurturing a new generation of well-informed retail investors and securities professionals, Boursa Kuwait continued to host universities, schools, and professional organizations, including the American University of Kuwait, Kuwait Technical College, the American United School, and representatives from Bloomberg and the Young Professionals Organization (YPO), for a tour of the stock exchange, providing them with a deep understanding of the capital market operations.

Visitors were able to get an inside look at the recent developments made at Boursa Kuwait, and how their efforts have significantly improved their international ratings and allowed Kuwait to become more attractive to local and international investors. The company’s representatives also gave visitors a presentation that shed light on the various aspects of the company’s activities and operations, which included major milestones in Boursa Kuwait’s journey to a leading stock exchange, as well as its being the crown jewel of the market’s development and one of the key cogs in the reclassification of Kuwait from a Frontier to an Emerging Market in three of the world’s top index providers.

By fostering an environment where market participants are equipped with the necessary know-how, the company contributes to the overall improvement of the market and is committed to cultivating a community of knowledgeable and discerning investors through continuous efforts to enhance financial literacy and education initiatives. This dedication not only strengthens the integrity of the market but also ensures that participants are well-prepared to navigate the dynamic investment landscape, ultimately fostering a healthier and more resilient financial ecosystem.

Social Partnerships

Boursa Kuwait's commitment to making a positive, long-lasting impact in the community reflects its dedication to corporate social responsibility (CSR) and sustainable business practices. The company actively champions a series of initiatives and programs to benefit and contribute to the well-being of the community in which it operates, including philanthropic projects, community development programs, financial literacy outreach, and partnerships with non-profit organizations.

Boursa Kuwait understands its role as a responsible corporate entity. It supports various local and international organizations in their efforts related to healthcare, social welfare and other areas which may directly impact the quality of life for community members.

Boursa Kuwait Humanitarian Partner with the Kuwait Red Crescent Society

Continuing its obligations towards corporate social responsibility, Boursa Kuwait continued its partnership with the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) as a Humanitarian Partner for the third consecutive year, sponsoring the Society’s Humanitarian Aid initiative, which has helped carry over tons of medical supplies and food to the occupied territories in the Middle East. The campaign, which set out to provide hospitals with the necessities to treat the wounded, is driven by KRCS's humanitarian sense of duty to provide the necessary relief and medical provisions to those in need.

The KRCS is a voluntary organization that offers aid and assistance to the most vulnerable cases, whether because of a social situation, an outbreak of war, or a natural disaster. KRCS is self-independent and operates as the humanitarian support arm of the official authorities in the country.

Supporting refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs)

In line with its efforts to support and shed light on life-changing humanitarian causes, Boursa Kuwait lit up its office premises in blue in commemoration of World Refugee Day 2023, an initiative initiated by the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR).

World Refugee Day is an international day designated by the United Nations to honor refugees around the globe, celebrating the strength and courage of people who have been forced to flee their home country to escape conflict or persecution. Falling on June 20 of every year, it is an occasion to build empathy and understanding for the plight of refugees and recognize their resilience in rebuilding their lives. In 2023, World Refugee Day focused on the power of inclusion and solutions for refugees, with the theme of “Hope away from Home”.

On the occasion, the company announced that it would continue to support initiatives launched by the UNHCR. The company has been an advocate of the UNHCR and has supported the Agency’s efforts to make a difference in the lives of refugees and the internally displaced. Over the past few years, Boursa Kuwait has contributed to the annual Winterization Assistance Program as well as the Refugee Agency’s many humanitarian aid initiatives, particularly in the Middle East and North Africa regions.

In 2023, Boursa Kuwait supported the emergency efforts in Sudan, where large numbers of civilians have been forced to flee following the outbreak of armed conflict, including people who were already internally displaced because of previous conflicts in Sudan and refugees from other countries who had sought safety in Sudan. In addition to new internal displacement, over 450,000 people, including Sudanese refugees and refugees of other nationalities hosted by Sudan have fled Sudan to neighboring countries or returned home in adverse circumstances – notably to Chad, South Sudan, the Central African Republic, Egypt and Ethiopia.

The bourse also sponsored the Winterization Assistance Program for the third consecutive year, and its efforts have helped over 450 individuals in the MENA region. In addition, Boursa Kuwait supported the UNHCR’s emergency humanitarian aid efforts in the Middle East.

Boursa Kuwait’s partnership with the UNHCR is the embodiment of the company’s sincere desire to raise awareness of the importance of helping those who are in need and have been deprived of their right to live with dignity. This initiative will contribute to greater awareness of the importance of helping the victims of wars, conflicts and persecution build better futures for themselves.

Women Empowerment

Boursa Kuwait is committed to maintaining its discrimination-free environment and supporting equal opportunities for women. We act to empower women through our ongoing support of the Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs) and follow a strict anti-harassment and/or non-discrimination policy, with all employees enjoying equal work freedom and career-development opportunities.

In 2023, Boursa Kuwait rang the bell for the sixth consecutive year on International Women's Day in commemoration of gender equality and women’s empowerment and with the participation of the Kuwait Clearing Company (KCC), recognizing the significant role women play in the development of the Kuwaiti capital market and the private sector. The event brought together female staff members from both companies to highlight the power of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) as well as celebrating the contribution of women in capital markets and the wider community.

Held annually on March 8, the global "Ring the Bell for Gender Equality" initiative is supported by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the Sustainable Stock Exchanges (SSE) initiative, the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women), and the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE).

The “Ring the Bell for Women’s Empowerment” event underscored the two companies’ commitment to gender equality and women's empowerment and their efforts to create an inclusive workplace. Both companies recognize the importance of diversity and its contribution to a more sustainable future for the financial industry in Kuwait and are keen on promoting equality among their employees and preventing gender discrimination. This year’s theme was “Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality” and is aligned with the company’s CS strategy as well as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Boursa Kuwait also organized an extensive day-long tour for participants in the National Investment Company's Shift program. Company representatives led the candidates through the tour, offering insightful and educational sessions to enhance their understanding. The bourse team also provided their services in managing the graduation ceremony.

Shift is a program designed exclusively for women to jumpstart their careers in investment. The program is a collaboration between Creative Confidence and the National Investment Company (NIC). Shift is designed to give you insights into the investment sector.

Promoting public health

Boursa Kuwait has extended its support to the Kuwait Association for the Care of Children in Hospital & Bayt Abdullah Children’s Hospice (KACCH & BACCH) for the fourth consecutive year, supporting the Association with the renovation of KACCH & BACCH Playrooms in Al-Sabah Hospital.

KACCH & BACCH currently operates child life programs in eight hospitals: Al Amiri, Al Farwaniya, Al Jahra, Jaber Al Ahmed, Al Adan, Ibn Sina, Al Razi, and NBK Specialized Children’s Hospital, providing specialized child life and therapeutic play programs for children and their families in hospital wards, playrooms, bedside, and other hospital departments where children are treated. They work closely with doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals to support children undergoing difficult procedures anywhere in the hospital.

Additionally, Boursa Kuwait and the Kuwait Clearing Company (KCC) organized a blood drive in partnership with the Central Blood Bank in commemoration of World Blood Donor Day,

Started in 2004 by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the World Health Organization and other international partners, the annual event is held on June 14, coinciding with the birthday of Austrian biologist and physician Karl Landsteiner, considered the founder of modern blood transfusion.

The theme for the 2023 campaign was “Give blood, give plasma: share life, share often”, shedding light on the patients requiring life-long transfusion support, as well as underlining the role every single person can play by giving blood or plasma. It also highlighted the importance of giving blood or plasma regularly to create a safe and sustainable supply of blood and blood products that can always be available for patients to receive timely treatment.

The campaign aimed to celebrate the individuals who regularly donate blood, encourage more people to become new donors, highlight the critical roles of voluntary regular blood and plasma donations in achieving universal access to safe blood products for all populations, as well as mobilize support at the national, regional and global levels among governments and development partners to invest in, strengthen and sustain national blood programs.

Held in line with Goal 3 – Good Health and Well-Being - and Goal 17 – Partnership for the Goals - of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Boursa Kuwait’s blood drive leveraged sustainable partnerships to promote the important social cause.

Raising awareness of global health concerns

Supporting and serving the communities and people across Kuwait is a responsibility that Boursa Kuwait takes very seriously. The company seeks to be a force for good for both external and internal stakeholders, actively giving back and driving positive impact through an ongoing and diverse range of community and social impact endeavors.

In 2023, the company implemented a Breast Cancer Awareness campaign with an awareness session presented by Dr. Mervat Saud Al-Saleh, a General and Breast Cancer Consultant, for its female employees as well as those of the KCC and brokerage firms located in the Boursa Kuwait building.

The company’s month-long campaign for October also included a series of informative posts about the disease and the benefits of early detection and downstaging on its social media platforms. Additionally, like many buildings across Kuwait and around the world, the Boursa Kuwait building was lit up in pink, the color associated with breast cancer since 1992, to commemorate this month.

Boursa Kuwait also lit up its building in blue in commemoration of Movember, the global awareness month for men's health and organized an awareness session for employees and building patrons given by Dr. Mohammad Abdulmohsen Al-Ghanem, Consultant Urologist at Jaber Al-Ahmad Armed Forces Hospital, which shed light on critical men's health issues including prostate cancer.

Commemorated around the world every November, the Movember campaign aims to promote physical and mental well-being among men, addressing issues such as prostate cancer and mental health challenges. The campaign provides a platform for open discussions on men's health, fostering support and encouraging proactive steps towards a healthier life.

As part of the initiatives, Boursa Kuwait also partnered with MedCell to offer a range of medical services, including lab tests, consultations, and dermatology treatments, on the day of the sessions.

Environment

While the company’s environmental footprint as a stock exchange is relatively limited when compared to the industrial and oil sectors, Boursa Kuwait is acutely aware of its responsibility to mitigate the environmental impact resulting from its operations. This consciousness stems from the exchange’s recognition of the interconnectedness between financial markets and the broader global ecosystem as it understands that even small contributions to environmental preservation can collectively make a significant difference. As such, Boursa Kuwait remains steadfast in the commitment to environmental stewardship.

The company is fully cognizant of the consumption of natural resources in its operations and its impact, and it recognizes the effect that the infrastructure, technology and tools used to facilitate trading has on the planet. This is why Boursa Kuwait prioritizes the reduction of its environmental footprint, deeming it an essential tenet of company culture and a main driver of the company’s business decisions.

Demonstrating our support for environmental protection

Boursa Kuwait joined the fight to beat plastic pollution on World Environment Day 2023, reiterating its commitment to being a responsible and sustainable company that enters strategic partnerships to support environment-protecting initiatives and projects. The Kuwaiti stock exchange partnered with the United Nations Development Programme, the Regional Office for West Asia for the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), the Environmental Voluntary Foundation (EVF), and Omniya Collection System to remind the global society of the importance of people’s actions to curb plastic pollution.

The celebration of World Environment Day comes in line with Boursa Kuwait’s Corporate Sustainability (CS) strategy, which aims at creating long-term economic, social and environmental value for the company’s stakeholders. A fundamental component of its overarching business strategy, the CS strategy informs and inspires Boursa Kuwait’s efforts to contribute to the sustainable development of the community in which it operates and is in line with Goal 13 – Climate Action – and Goal 17 – Partnership for the Goals - of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

As part of that commitment, Boursa Kuwait reinforced its partnership with the EVF and the Kuwait Dive Team in association with the UNEP, supporting the Dive Team’s efforts for the preservation of Kuwait’s marine environment and continuing their support of the Dive Team’s initiatives. The company has been a steadfast supporter of the Dive Team, which has successfully lifted over 2000 tons of hazardous waste since 2009.

In 2023, the company sponsored the Kuwait Dive Team’s initiative for the preservation of Kuwait Bay. The Dive Team’s efforts resulted in the successful removal of more than 111 tons of waste from Kuwait Bay over 91 missions, including the clearing of 84 tons of hazardous waste over 72 missions, clearing 11 tons of fishing nets as well as the removal of five ships and boats weighing more than 16 tons.

The bourse also entered a strategic partnership with Omniya Collection System to recycle plastic and support plastic recycling initiatives, becoming the first recipient of Omniya’s “Blue Bottle” certificate, which rewards companies for their efforts to recycle plastic and promote a circular economy. This proactive approach aims to substantially reduce the stock exchange’s environmental impact.

Additionally, in 2023, Boursa Kuwait sponsored LOYAC’s Green Darb program, which provides practical training in agriculture to equip trainees with advanced skills in the field, helping them secure employment opportunities in existing and upcoming agricultural projects. The program helps train and educate Kuwaiti youth about agriculture, creating job opportunities as well as promoting sustainable production and consumption practices.

The second edition of the program saw the graduation of 18 students, who have been empowered in the field of sustainable agriculture through immersive experiences and a comprehensive course in permaculture. The students were successful in planting 400 trees which helped decrease the carbon footprint and contributed to a more biodiverse ecosystem.

Energy and water consumption

In line with our commitment to environmental protection, we have implemented various initiatives to reduce our environmental impact. This includes adopting energy-efficient technologies in our building, transitioning to renewable energy sources wherever possible, and actively promoting sustainable practices among our employees and stakeholders.

Following negotiations and collaboration with LEEDs consultants, Boursa Kuwait successfully modified the operating parameters of the building’s HVAC system, a pivotal change that stands as the primary factor behind the reduction in our electrical consumption. The optimized HVAC operation has effectively minimized our energy usage, aligning seamlessly with our sustainability goals.

Moreover, the company’s restroom renovations have been instrumental in terms of water conservation. We've introduced innovative equipment designed to control visitors' water consumption while embracing eco-friendly solutions. These renovations not only promote a more sustainable approach but also signify Boursa Kuwait’s commitment to responsible resource management.