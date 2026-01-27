The Board Recommends 7% in Cash Dividends and 7% in Bonus Shares

Total Assets Grew by 9% to KD 10.2 Billion

Abdulaziz Al-Shaya: Exceptional Financial and Operational Performance is a Testament to Our Effective Management Team with Clear Vision We Continue to Build on Solid Foundations to Deliver Long-Term Shareholder Value

Adel Al-Majed: Our Growing Market Shares Demonstrate Customers’ Confidence in the Bank’s Business Model and Outstanding Services We Invest in Technology to Drive Performance and Create Value



Boubyan Bank announced its financial results for the year ended December 31st 2025, with its net profits growing by 4% compared with 2024 to reach KD 100.5 million.

Profit Before Tax “PBT” grew by 17% to KD 118 million, compared with the same period of last year, with an earnings per share of 21.4 fils. The Board has recommended 7% in cash dividends and 7% in bonus shares.

During the same period, the bank’s assets grew to KD 10.2 billion at a growth rate of 9% compared with last year, while the bank’s financing portfolio grew by 11% to KD 7.7 billion, and operating profits grew by 11% to KD 133 million, whereas the bank’s market share of local financing increased to 12.3%.

Sustained Growth

Commenting on the bank’s financial results, Boubyan Bank's Chairman, Mr. Abdulaziz Abdullah Dakheel Al-Shaya, stated: “Boubyan Bank’s achievements throughout 2025 further strengthened our strategic direction towards maintaining sustained growth and reinforced the group’s presence in the Islamic banking landscape, domestically and regionally.”

“Boubyan maintained a balanced growth across various key performance indicators, supported by its competent executive management, flexible business model, and quality risk management, which cemented the bank’s position as one of the leading Islamic banks and reinforced the confidence of both shareholders and customers.”, Al-Shaya added.

Al-Shaya elaborated: “Leveraging the new rules introduced by ‘Boubyan 2028 Strategy’ is steadily progressing through its four key aspects, including domestic and regional expansion, driven by the development of innovative digital solutions, improving operational efficiency, and reinforcing sustainability. Investing in human cadres and cutting-edge technology will remain the cornerstone of the bank’s journey over the upcoming years to achieve long-term efficiency across financial results and assets.”

Al-Shaya went on to add: “We very well trust that we will be seeing further milestones as the outcome of our innovation and significant investment in our human cadres, and as we embrace the organizational work culture which builds all what we do on excellence and innovation.”

Al-Shaya added: “Boubyan 2025’s results emphasize the bank’s high operational efficiency, coupled with its risk-management abilities. Boubyan’s strategy for sustained growth has since reinforced its ability to seize all available opportunities, while being keen on the wise management of resources, in addition to increasing profitability and abiding by the highest standards of operational efficiency.”

Diversification of Funding Sources

On his part, Boubyan Bank’s Vice-Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Adel Al-Majed, commented: “Boubyan has succeeded in maintaining sustainable growth in 2025 despite all geopolitical challenges, which have impacted global and local markets. The bank has further increased its market shares, which reflects customers’ trust in our business model and our excellent services.”

He highlighted the bank’s outstanding financial performance during 2025, supported by the effective implementation of the operational strategy, while focusing on the improvement of banking products and services as well as the customer experience, coupled with investment in the national human capital.

He added: “Boubyan went on to achieve growth during 2025 based on an operating model that is marked by strength, flexibility, and adoption of technology to reinforce efficiency and competitiveness, in addition to cost reduction and maintaining credit quality in a manner that reflects its ability to adapt and weather various changing conditions in an agile and dynamic manner.”

“In 2025, Boubyan followed its funding diversification strategy, being one of the key growth drivers. The bank issued senior sukuk of USD 500 million with a 5-year maturity. Moreover, the bank launched a USD 2 billion New Sharia-Compliant Certificates of Deposit Program, thus reinforcing stable liquidity and supporting future expansion plans.”, he pointed out.

Al-Majed went on to add: “The strong subscription demand by investors for these issuances demonstrate the confidence of markets in Boubyan’s strong financial position, its sustainable performance, and its ability to manage risks with high efficiency. This further reinforces the bank’s influential status in Islamic financial markets, regionally and internationally.”

Al-Majed expressed his appreciation to the Board, while valuing the role played by regulatory authorities in supporting the banking sector. He further praised the efforts of the executive management, all staff, partners, and stakeholders for their roles in maintaining the leadership of Boubyan Bank and reinforcing its position, domestically, regionally, and internationally.

Integrated Business Model

In 2025, Boubyan continued reinforcing its growth across various sectors, as it benefited from an integrated business model, which combines retail and corporate banking services, and digital solutions and investment services, thus making the bank highly resilient in the face of market fluctuations, enabling it to seize growth opportunities.” This growth was reflected in the bank’s increased market share in local finance, in addition to the growth of its customer base, the expansion of its product/service portfolio, and its improved operational profitability, at a time where regional markets see accelerating competition.

International Awards and Recognitions

Boubyan’s financial and operational performance was crowned with a number of international recognitions that emphasized the digital leadership of the bank and the quality of its banking services, the highlight among such recognitions were the Best Islamic Digital Bank awards atop Kuwait, the Middle East, and the World, by Global Finance, the internationally renowned publication.

Domestically, Boubyan continued reinforcing its leadership, evidenced by its recognition as the Best Islamic Bank in Kuwait by reputable institutions such as Global Finance and MEED, the two internationally renowned publications, in addition to retaining the award for the “Best in Customer Service in Kuwait” by Service Hero, coupled with other prestigious recognitions in areas like private banking, digital banking for business, finance, cards, and human resources from major international institutions.

From Digitalization to Institutional AI

The year 2025 witnessed Boubyan’s transformation from digitalization to institutional AI through the launch of the AI-Driven Transformation Program in collaboration with Microsoft to build an AI-Driven banking platform operating within a secure ecosystem in alignment with CBK’s guidelines.

Boubyan has also launched a set of cutting-edge digital corporate solutions that redefined the experience of finance managers and treasury officers, empowering them with greater planning and analysis abilities, and enabling them to have faster implementation with better efficiency, while minimizing reliance on paper-based processes and traditional models.

At the heart of this transformation comes Msa3ed, the first intelligent Digital Assistant embedded in a Kuwaiti bank’s App, after being powered with Generative AI technologies, in addition to developing an AI model capable of understanding the Kuwaiti dialect, and analyzing phone conversations and customers’ emotions, thus giving Boubyan an unprecedented ability to understand the customer’s experience and to take decisions based on real data.

Supporting Startups and Reinforcing the FinTech Ecosystem

Boubyan continued to play a pivotal role in supporting startups and FinTechs through the launch of its ‘Banking as a Service (BaaS) Program’, which provides the necessary infrastructure for financial inclusion innovations and digital services.

The bank boosted its quality partnerships with companies like Deema Kuwait in BNPL, Spare — the leading company in open banking infrastructure, and Holistic Consulting, in a manner that contributes to building a more advanced digital financial ecosystem in Kuwait and the region.

Additionally, the bank improved its customer service environment for business customers and SMEs, through the launch of digital banking solutions and operational upgrades specially designed to cater for their needs and to support the efficiency of their businesses, thus speeding up collections and financial management to help them grow and expand with greater confidence.

Community Leadership and Empowering Competent Cadres

Speaking of human capital, Human Resources focused on the development and grooming of leaders and equipping them with future-ready skills in 2025, in addition to reinforcing a healthy and motivating work environment that fosters high performance and the sense of organizational belonging.

Furthermore, Boubyan continued with its CSR approach through curated programs that empower the youth, support entrepreneurs, spread financial awareness, and ensure environmental and health sustainability. This reflects the bank's role as a financial institution which effectively contributes to economic and social development in Kuwait.

Boubyan Bank’s Key Financial Indicators

In KD Million