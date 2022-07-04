Al-Mejhem: We Take Pride in Our Collaboration With Visa in This Special Launch of Visa Prepaid Card Along With Its Various Benefits

Boubyan Bank and Visa celebrated the launch of Boubyan's Visa FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Prepaid Card in the presence of many of representatives from the partners, and a group of media professionals, social media influencers, and customers of the bank.

In his word at the ceremony, Mr. Abdullah Al-Mejhem, Chief Private Banking and Consumer Banking, stated: “It is no secret that Kuwait, the region and the whole world are passionate about football. The fact it will be held in a GCC country makes us at Boubyan Bank proud of how far we have come as a region and our partnership with Visa.”

“We take pride in our collaboration with Visa in this special launch of Boubyan Visa Prepaid Card along with its various benefits. I would like to seize this opportunity to reiterate the importance of our special partnership with Visa that dates back to many years, and which, thank Almighty Allah, introduced outstanding services to better serve our customers of all segments.”, he added.

Al-Mejhem reiterated: “Boubyan Bank’s goal has always been to be closer to its customers, to offer them unique experience that stand out from others, and to meet their various needs and demands, while putting them always ahead of others to ensure they enjoy top-quality customer service. At Boubyan, we will always work on offering unique services and products through collaboration with various outstanding partners such as Visa, and many other partners. We will always be coping with all the developments and transformations witnessed by the world of banking services."

“Boubyan Bank is keen on changing traditional concepts about banking products and services out of its endeavors to become a “Way of Life” and to be always closer to customers. This can be clearly seen through our constant tracking of sports’ activities, especially popular sports such as football,.”, Al-Mejhem pointed out.

The launching event was held over 3 days, where customers enjoyed the activities organized throughout the event and many benefits such as being issued the card against no fees.

**Visa

Shashank Singh, Visa’s General Manager for Kuwait and Qatar, said: “We are proud to join our longstanding partner Boubyan Bank in offering football fans in Kuwait access to the digital economy through secure and rewarding digital payment solutions. These FIFA-themed Visa prepaid cards are contactless enabled for quick and easy payments in store and backed by Visa’s security technology so cardholders can pay with confidence. For travelers, they also promise the peace of mind of worldwide acceptance at our 100 million merchant partner locations. We look forward to expanding our partnership with Boubyan Bank and further collaborating with them to support the Kuwaiti government’s agenda of extending the benefits of digital payments to more consumers.”

** Various Benefits of the Card

The bank’s Executive Manager - Cards Products, Mr. Yousef Al-Majed, stated: “There is no doubt that the FIFA World Cup ™ is an international event that draws the attention of people around the world for more than one month. This time, the event enjoys a special importance since it will be held very near to us, an hour away, which gives it more focus and attention.”

“ Boubyan Bank has had the honor to launch its FIFA-themed prepaid card thanks to its partnership with Visa. The card’s design is vertical and has many benefits with many surprises, events and exclusive discounts and offers for Visa cardholders thanks to Visa in addition to the ability to use it with all modern payment Apps as well as smart wearables “ he added.

Al-Majed went on to point out: “The card is easily available for all Boubyan Bank’s customers. It is a limited edition, which gives it more glamour and importance. Customers can get the card through Msa3ed, our digital assistant on Boubyan App, or through any of Boubyan Bank’s branches, where they can apply for the card and choose whether the card be delivered to their homes within 5 business days, or to receive the card from any branch within 3 business days.”

“This ceremony comes as a part of the campaign organized by the bank for this card, which started months ago, including the organization of Boubyan Football Cup during the Holy Month of Ramadan. The coming period will witness many events to be announced in due time through our social medial platforms as a part of the marketing campaign for the card.”, Al-Majed concluded.