Dubai, UAE - botim money, botim’s financial services arm serving millions of users in the UAE and beyond has announced a strategic partnership with TerraPay, a global money movement company, to expand cross-border remittance capabilities into the world with a focus on African markets.

This partnership enables botim money users to send funds through direct bank transfers and instant mobile wallet payouts, supported by TerraPay’s global payments network. A core feature of the integration is real-time validation (across most payout countries), which verifies recipient details before transfer initiation, improving delivery and success rates.

For botim money’s remittance customers in the UAE, the collaboration is designed to make sending money to the world faster, more transparent, and more affordable. Through this partnership, botim money’s initial focus corridors include Uganda, Kenya, Ghana, and Egypt, where mobile wallets play a central role in how recipients receive funds.

As remittance flows into Africa continue to grow, efficient and dependable payment infrastructure has become increasingly important. In 2024, remittance inflows to Africa reached an estimated $96.4 billion accounting for around 5.2% of the region’s GDP1. By integrating TerraPay’s global payments infrastructure, botim money expands reliable remittance access while supporting financial inclusion in markets with limited traditional banking.

Hesham Sherif, Head of Business, Remittance, botim said, “For customers, remittances are about reliability. If a transfer fails or is delayed, it has real consequences for families waiting on the other side. That’s why certainty matters as much as speed. We are proud to be part of the support system for millions of families receiving money from the UAE to the globe. Our partnership with TerraPay strengthens our remittance infrastructure across the world, especially in key African corridors through real-time validation and broader payout coverage, improving success rates and delivery. For customers, that means faster payouts and greater peace of mind, with more confidence their money reaches the intended recipient, every time.”

“Remittances are a critical financial lifeline for millions of families across the world, and reliability is non-negotiable,” said Bassem Awada, Senior Vice President at TerraPay. “Our partnership with botim money brings together TerraPay’s global payments infrastructure and real-time wallet validation with botim’s strong presence in the UAE, enabling faster, more secure cross-border transfers into the globe. By enhancing the quality of service, we’re helping ensure money reaches recipients seamlessly, efficiently, and on time—addressing both financial inclusion and trust in digital remittances.”

The partnership gives TerraPay access to botim money’s large UAE user base, while the live integration enables users to send funds across the world with greater reliability and ease.

About botim

botim is evolving into a fintech-first, AI-powered ecosystem, simplifying how people pay, transfer, lend, and manage everyday services within a single trusted platform. Built on a foundation of secure communication, botim serves over 150 million users across 155 countries, including more than 8.5 million in the UAE. With embedded infrastructure powered by botim money, the platform is integrating digital payments, personal finance tools, and AI-led experiences to make everyday transactions more seamless, inclusive, and human. botim is building towards a new era of financial inclusion and access.

About TerraPay

TerraPay simplifies global money movement, providing a single connection to one of the most expansive cross-border payment networks, regulated across multiple markets. Our network enables payments to receiving and sending countries worldwide, reaching a vast network of mobile wallets, bank accounts, and cards. On a mission to create a borderless financial world, TerraPay makes money transfers instant, reliable, transparent, and fully compliant for its partners, connecting them to 3.7Bn+ mobile wallets, 7.5Bn+ bank accounts, in 156+ countries. We work behind the scenes as the trusted partners for some of the world’s most innovative financial players, from banks and digital wallets to MTOs, corporates and fintech platforms. Since its founding, TerraPay has built a global interoperable wallet network that advances financial inclusion, even in hard-to-reach markets. TerraPay is headquartered in London, with offices in cities including, Dubai, Milan, Miami, Singapore, Bogota, Johannesburg, Kampala, Bangalore.