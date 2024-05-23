The team is expanding its global activities as ad fraud is predicted to cost businesses USD 172 billion by 2028

Dubai (United Arab Emirates) - BotGuard OÜ, a global leader in web traffic security, is excited to announce its participation to GITEX Africa 2024 in Marrakech. Following its successful presence at GITEX Global last year and GISEC in Dubai last month, the cybersecurity software company is continuing its series of participation in key events from the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, and will be exhibiting in Hall 10, Stand 10C - 32.

BotGuard OÜ specializes in helping web hosting providers control traffic and protect their infrastructure from malicious threats. The company continues to grow its activities in the MEA region, showcasing the exciting evolution of its product offering at GITEX Africa 2024. BotGuard OÜ has recently secured a €12 million Series A funding round led by MMC Ventures. Existing investors Tera Ventures and Expeditions Fund also participated in the round, alongside prominent angel investors including Stefan Lindeberg. This latest investment is enabling BotGuard OÜ to further develop its technology, recruit tech development talent, and expand its sales and marketing teams as it continues to scale globally.

With GITEX Africa taking place on the 29th to 31st of May, BotGuard OÜ is also participating in an exciting side event organized by the Women Choice team led by Founder and CEO, Nezha Alaoui. During this exclusive event, Bertil Brendeke, Chief Revenue Officer at BotGuard OÜ, will be on stage next to prominent leaders from the region.

“As the African continent continues to drive innovation, and after the amazing feedback we received at GITEX Global last October and GISEC in Dubai last month, we are furthering our expansion plans in the MEA region and participating in another reference event organized by the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) team. We are excited to present our latest product and meet with customers and potential partners at the dynamic ecosystem that is GITEX Africa,” said Bertil Brendeke, Chief Revenue Officer at BotGuard OÜ.

The European-based company has also just announced the launch of its new Application Load Balancer (ALB) for Hosting Providers. This load-balancing solution allows hosting providers to improve availability, security, and performance with the flexibility and affordability BotGuard OÜ is known for. The ALB offers an easy-to-use and cost-effective solution that gives customers the highest level of control over web traffic to fend off bot-related issues and other modern web threats. It is equipped with a comprehensive API, enabling seamless integration into current systems.

For more information, visit BotGuard OÜ at GITEX Africa 2024 in Hall 10 - Stand 10C - 32.

-Ends-

About BotGuard:

BotGuard is a European company established in 2019 and headquartered in Tallinn, Estonia. We operate globally, with clients and partners in more than 30 countries around the world. We are a uniquely distributed team of exceptional professionals. Since the company was founded, even before the pandemic changed the rules of doing business around the world, we have relied on experienced and respected professionals, sharing our views and mission, regardless of where they live and work. Now parts of our team can be found in 10 different countries from Estonia to Germany, to Brazil, to Australia.

Our mission is to give webmasters and site owners a simple and reliable tool to decide who they want to let in. Everyone has the right to defend their home from intruders. Long ago, this right was known as the ‘Castle Doctrine’. These days, although we don't have castles anymore, we do have our homes and businesses, and we still have the right to keep them safe. The ‘Castle Doctrine’ is about ensuring everyone is safe from harm without sacrificing anyone's freedom. This is what we do on the web.

BotGuard Contact:

marketing@botguard.ee

BotGuard PR Contact:

info@marevak.com