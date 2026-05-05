The initial focus will be on software-controlled manufacturing, remote health monitoring, and the use and storage of greenhouse gases.

Bosch Business Innovations relies on partnerships with experienced venture studios.

Stefan Hartung: “Innovative strength and technology leadership are an integral part of Bosch’s history.”

Axel Deniz: “Our aim is to systematically develop new ideas beyond our current core business.”

Dubai, UAE – Innovations and the development of new business areas have made Bosch the technology leader it is today. To expand its innovation landscape further, the company is investing around 200 million euros in its subsidiary Bosch Business Innovations over the next five years. As a corporate venture builder, the unit develops new business ideas beyond Bosch’s current core business and builds startups from the early stages onward. The aim is to systematically bring these to market maturity and also to develop new leading business models for Bosch.

To this end, Bosch Business Innovations has defined business areas in line with the Bosch strategy in which investments are to be prioritized and in which the market dynamics are an optimal match for Bosch’s competencies and technological expertise. The first of these are software-controlled manufacturing, remote health monitoring, and the capture, use, and storage of greenhouse gases. Further business areas will be added over the next four years, with the goal of having 20 successful startups in operation by 2030.

“Innovative strength and technology leadership are an integral part of Bosch’s history,” says Stefan Hartung, chairman of the board of management of Robert Bosch GmbH. “We have always continued to develop by identifying and investing in new technologies early and decisively – because innovation is our most important currency. We’re now significantly strengthening Bosch Business Innovations with financial resources so that new ideas have a home and the space to develop.”

Axel Deniz, CEO of Bosch Business Innovations, adds: “Our aim is to systematically develop new ideas beyond our current core business. To achieve this, we rely on Bosch’s strengths, in particular its technological expertise and patent power. We combine this structural advantage of a large company with the speed and flexibility of the startup world.”

Bosch Business Innovations accelerates market maturity with partnerships

To bring both worlds together in an optimal way, Bosch Business Innovations relies on a partnership model: it joins with experienced venture studios to build new business ideas from scratch and bring them quickly to market maturity. Bosch thus combines its own strengths – from technological expertise and patent power to industrial scaling – with the deployment speed and venture-building expertise of external partners. This creates a model in which opportunities and risks are deliberately shared and innovations are systematically put into implementation.

The focus is on the founders: Bosch Business Innovations is also open to external entrepreneurs in particular and gives them a crucial head start. They are involved in the company at an early stage, take on responsibility, and play an active role in shaping the startup from the very beginning. In addition, external investors are involved early on so as to tap into additional capital and market access. The approach is supported by specialized partners who contribute market and technology trends and facilitate access to international startup ecosystems.

Growth market for remote health monitoring

In the field of remote health monitoring, Bosch Business Innovations sees a rapidly growing market that has thus far remained fragmented. Bosch already has a strong healthcare ecosystem that includes the Robert Bosch Hospital and numerous hospital partnerships. This is complemented by Bosch’s technological expertise: among other things, the company is the global market leader for MEMS sensors, which are indispensable in remote health monitoring.

In software-controlled manufacturing, Bosch looks to its own industrial strength as well as its expertise in data, software, and AI. Targeted investments in startups are intended to create platform-based business models for software in manufacturing operations.

The third defined investment area is carbon capture, a strategic area of development. Bosch is examining ways in which industrial decarbonization and carbon capture from the ambient air can be translated into business models.

Bosch Business Innovations realigns existing portfolio

Bosch Business Innovations evolved from grow platform GmbH, a wholly owned Bosch subsidiary that developed internal startups within the company. The previous portfolio was restructured by Bosch Business Innovations. The aim is to create viable future prospects within or outside Bosch for all existing teams. For example, Bosch Advanced Ceramics achieved an important milestone at the end of 2025: the ceramic 3D printing specialist was successfully sold to Sintokogio, a leading provider of industrial equipment and manufacturing solutions.

Bosch Business Innovations is thus establishing itself as a further pillar of innovation activity at Bosch. The other pillars include, among others, the extensive research and development activities across the company and the existing venture capital unit, Bosch Ventures.

Press photos and infocharts are available on the Bosch Media Service at www.bosch-press.com.

Contact person for press inquiries

Dana El Majzoub,

Phone: +971 54 997 7685

E-mail: dana.elmajzoub@bosch.com

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs

roughly 413,000 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2025). The company generated sales of 91 billion euros in 2025. Its operations are divided into four business sectors:

Mobility, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology.



With its business activities, the company aims to use technology to help shape universal trends such as automation, digitalization, electrification, and artificial intelligence. In this context, Bosch’s broad diversification across regions and industries strengthens its innovativeness and robustness. Bosch uses its proven expertise in hardware, software, and services to offer customers cross-domain solutions from a single source. It also applies its expertise in connectivity and artificial intelligence in order to develop and manufacture intelligent, user-friendly, and sustainable products. With technology that is “Invented for life,” Bosch wants to help improve quality of life and conserve natural resources. The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 500 subsidiary and regional companies in over 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch’s global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. Bosch’s innovative strength is key to the company’s further development. Bosch employs some 82,000 associates in research and development.

The company was set up in Stuttgart in 1886 by Robert Bosch (1861-1942) as “Workshop for Precision Mechanics and Electrical Engineering.” The special ownership structure of Robert Bosch GmbH guarantees the entrepreneurial freedom of the Bosch Group, making it possible for the company to plan over the long term and to undertake significant upfront investments in the safeguarding of its future. Ninety-four percent of the share capital of Robert Bosch GmbH is held by Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH, a limited liability company with a charitable purpose. The remaining shares are held by Robert Bosch GmbH and by a company owned by the Bosch family. The majority of voting rights are held by Robert Bosch Industrietreuhand KG.

It is entrusted with the task of safeguarding the company’s long-term existence and in particular its financial independence – in line with the mission handed down in the will of

the company’s founder, Robert Bosch.

Additional information is available online at www.bosch-press.com, www.bosch.com.