Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Building on the success of their global cooperation, Bosch Middle East and Castrol Middle East are extending their agreement to workshop partners in UAE. Based on the agreement, Castrol lubricants will be recommended and sold under the Bosch Car Service network in the UAE. Customers to the workshops within the network will also benefit from joint brand activities, including promotional campaigns, digital activities, training, as well as finance and efficiency solutions.

Speaking on the newly announced collaboration, Arda Arslan, Regional Vice President at Bosch Automotive Aftermarket Turkey, Iran and Middle East, said, “Although two large automotive giants collaborating is not that common in the industry, this is a strategic move by Bosch across many markets and we are proud to extend this partnership with Castrol in the UAE. We at Bosch believe that when two giants collaborate, their expertise double up and make the companies stronger than ever. Our aim is to provide highest quality of services to the customers in the UAE that will help us grow our business faster and better.” He added, “As a leading global automotive supplier, Bosch has successfully offered high-quality automotive products and services for workshops and drivers for many decades. Together with Castrol, we aim to bring vast experience from two leading brands to better serve our customers within the region.”

Robert Gerritsen, General Manager, Castrol Lubricants, further added, “This cooperation agreement brings together two of the strongest brands in the automotive aftermarket. The combination creates additional opportunities for our workshop partners to drive profitable growth through being able to offer their customers the very best in lubricants, parts and technical service excellence. The joint approach to training, support and marketing campaigns will also help workshops attract and retain more customers.”

The extension of the global agreement between the two automotive partners follows a successful partnership of several years, beginning in the European market in 2013. The deal has driven the profitable growth of each brand while benefitting customers by providing easy access to products and services from Bosch and Castrol. With more than 15,000 partner workshops in more than 150 countries and 56 existing Bosch Car Service (BCS) workshops within the UAE, Bosch is the largest brand-independent service network in UAE, with plans to expand throughout the Middle East.

The Automotive Aftermarket division (AA) provides the aftermarket and repair shops worldwide with modern diagnostic and repair shop equipment and a wide range of spare parts – from new and exchange parts to repair solutions – for passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Its product portfolio includes products made as Bosch original equipment, as well as aftermarket products and services developed and manufactured in-house. About 17,000 associates in more than 150 countries, as well as a global logistics network, ensure that spare parts reach customers quickly and on time. AA supplies testing and repair-shop technology, diagnostic software, service training, and information services. In addition, the division is responsible for the “Bosch Service” repair-shop franchise, one of the world’s largest independent chains of repair-shops, with some 15,000 workshops.

Additional information can be accessed at www.boschaftermarket.com

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 401,300 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2021). According to preliminary figures, the company generated sales of 78.8 billion euros in 2021. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT provider, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, Industry 4.0, and connected mobility. Bosch is pursuing a vision of mobility that is sustainable, safe, and exciting. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group’s strategic objective is to facilitate connected living with products and solutions that either contain artificial intelligence (AI) or have been developed or manufactured with its help. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is “Invented for life.” The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 440 subsidiary and regional companies in some 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch’s global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. With its more than 400 locations worldwide, the Bosch Group has been carbon neutral since the first quarter of 2020. The basis for the company’s future growth is its innovative strength. At 128 locations across the globe, Bosch employs some 76,300 associates in research and development, of which more than 38,000 are software engineers.

Additional information is available online at www.bosch.com, www.iot.bosch.com, www.bosch-press.com, www.twitter.com/BoschPress.

About Castrol

Castrol, the lubricants brand of BP, is a global leader in lubricant technology and serves customers and consumers in over 140 countries in the automotive, marine, industrial and energy production sectors. Our branded products are recognized globally for innovation and high performance through our commitment to premium quality products, highly responsive services and cutting-edge technology. To find out more about Castrol products and programmes, please visit www.castrol.com.