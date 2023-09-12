Solutions enable the power plant to mitigate greenhouse gas emission risks, protecting the environment and the 30,000-strong local community

Borouge continues to be the partner of choice in providing sustainable solutions for megaprojects around the world

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Borouge Plc (“Borouge” or “the Company”) (ADX symbol: BOROUGE / ISIN: AEE01072B225), a leading petrochemical company that provides innovative and differentiated polyolefin solutions, is supporting Rwanda’s energy sector with the innovative ‘Made in UAE’ solutions that the company has supplied to a 56-megawatt power plant on Lake Kivu, Rwanda.

Borouge’s solutions were used for the production of pre-compounded polyethylene pipes for the power plant that will help meet about 25% of the energy needs of Rwanda, home to 13 million people. The company’s solutions also enable the power plant to mitigate greenhouse gas emission risks, thereby protecting the natural environment and the 30,000-strong lakeside community.

In partnership with ISCO Industries Inc. (ISCO), a global piping solutions provider, and Union Pipes Industry, a leading UAE-based pipe manufacturer, Borouge’s BorSafe™ materials, made using Borealis Borstar® technology, were deployed to construct corrosion- and chemical-resistant pipes. These pipes are used for the safe extraction of methane and disposal of carbon dioxide in this unique and specialised power generation project in Lake Kivu, one of the world’s deepest freshwater lakes in Rwanda, which was built by Rwanda-based Shema Power Lake Kivu Ltd, an independent power producer in partnership with ISCO.

Khalfan Mohamed AlMuhairi, Senior Vice President Regional, Middle East, Africa and Exports, of Borouge, said: “Borouge solutions continue to be selected for demanding, complex and highly specialised megaprojects around the world, demonstrating their exceptional quality and innovation, as well as the extensive experience and talent of our team. Rwanda’s Lake Kivu power plant is a unique project and we look forward to playing a key role in enabling the country to sustainably harness its natural resources and make a positive impact on the community.”

The superior BorSafe™ pressure pipe compound is engineered to withstand demanding industrial conditions such as abrasions and stress cracking. Borouge’s solutions have been used in the 56-megawatt power plant, which is part of Rwanda’s plan to grow the country’s current installed energy capacity from 224.5 megawatts to 556 megawatts by 2024.

Richard Coombs, Director – Global EPC sales, ISCO, said: “Borouge has been instrumental in helping us secure highly unique development projects worldwide. We recently had the privilege to collaborate with Borouge on the Lake Kivu power project in Rwanda. The company has also previously supplied us materials unavailable in North America for world-class projects that we were working on. Borouge provides us with an exceptional experience, bringing together expertise, highly-specialised materials, innovation and superior quality to every project. We look forward to building on our long-term partnership.”

The Lake Kivu project supports the strategic objectives of the Social Transformation Pillar of Rwanda’s National Strategy for Transformation (NST1) 2017-2024. Among NST1’s strategic objectives are reducing the cost of doing business and facilitating trade by implementing key projects, including expanding electricity generation and improving quality, affordability and reliability of power.

Borouge’s solutions have played a pivotal role in shaping several strategic projects in the UAE and around the world, demonstrating their superior performance and track record of success. Previously, the UAE’s Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant employed Borouge’s innovative BorSafe™ solutions for the pressure pipes within its cooling system, and were the first in their class worldwide outside of North America, to be used for safety related piping in a nuclear plant.

