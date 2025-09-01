Full-year dividend reaffirmed at 16.2 fils per share, representing a 6.1% annual yield, among the highest on the ADX

New entity, Borouge Group International, expected to maintain a minimum annual dividend of 16.2 fils per share through to at least 2030

ABU DHABI, UAE: Borouge Plc (ADX symbol: BOROUGE / ISIN AEE01072B225) today confirmed shareholder approval at its 29 August General Assembly Meeting for an interim dividend of $660 million, equivalent to 8.1 fils per share, reflecting strong H1 performance supported by healthy pricing premia, disciplined cost management and strategic inventory sales.

The company also reaffirmed its intention to pay a total dividend of 16.2 fils per share for 2025 – up from 15.88 fils in 2024 – with the final 8.1 fils per share expected in Q1 2026. Since its June 2022 IPO, Borouge shareholders have approved $4.24 billion in dividends, representing a total shareholder return of 30%. The company has further demonstrated confidence in its prospects by purchasing 141 million shares under its share buyback programme, approved at its Annual General Meeting in April.

Hazeem Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chief Executive Officer of Borouge, said: “Our consistent track record of strong shareholder returns is underpinned by robust operations, disciplined cost management, and sustained pricing margins. As we look ahead to the proposed formation of Borouge Group International in Q1 2026, our focus remains on delivering resilient performance and one of the highest dividend returns on the ADX.”

Operational and Financial Highlights – H1 2025

Net profit: $474 million, supported by healthy volumes, pricing premiums, and cost discipline.

$474 million, supported by healthy volumes, pricing premiums, and cost discipline. Borouge 3 turnaround: company’s largest and most complex to date, delivered ahead of schedule and within budget.

company’s largest and most complex to date, delivered ahead of schedule and within budget. Pricing premia: polyethylene and polypropylene premia remained above management’s through-the-cycle guidance, reflecting a focus on high value-add segments and regional sales mix optimisation.

Strategic Growth and Expansion

Borouge 4 mega project: over 90% complete, will add 1.4 million tonnes annual capacity once completed by the end of 2026, further unlocking substantial embedded value for shareholders.

over 90% complete, will add 1.4 million tonnes annual capacity once completed by the end of 2026, further unlocking substantial embedded value for shareholders. Borouge Group International: transactions on track to close in Q1 2026, with regulatory filings and integration planning underway. Projected to become a $60 billion global petrochemical leader and the world’s fourth-largest polyolefins company. Upon completion of the proposed Borouge Group International transaction, the newly formed entity intends to maintain an annual minimum dividend of 16.2 fils per share through to at least 2030, subject to relevant approvals.

Key dates

General Assembly approval 29 August 2025 ​Last entitlement date (last day to purchase) 4 September 2025 Ex-dividend date 5 September 2025 Record date 6 September 2025 Dividend payment 26 September 2025

1 Dividend yield calculated using the share price at market close on 29 August 2025.

2 Total shareholder return calculated as share price change plus dividends paid from IPO date (3 June 2022) to closing price on 29 August 2025.

3 As of 29 August 2025.

4 Through-the-cycle premia guidance of $200 per tonne for polyethylene and $140 per tonne for polypropylene.

About Borouge Plc

Borouge Plc, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX symbol: BOROUGE / ISIN AEE01072B225), is a leading petrochemicals company that provides innovative and differentiated polyolefin solutions for the infrastructure, energy, mobility, healthcare, agriculture and advanced packaging industries. Borouge employs more than 2,900 people and serves customers in over 90 countries across Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

Founded in 1998 through a strategic partnership between ADNOC and Borealis, Borouge was formed to build and operate a polyolefins complex in Al Ruwais Industrial City, United Arab Emirates, which today is one of the world’s largest integrated polyolefin complexes. ADNOC owns a majority 54% stake and Borealis holds a 36% stake in Borouge.

