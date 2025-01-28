Collaboration agreement also signed with Tahzeem Packaging and Rebound to produce heavy-duty shipping sacks using 30% recyclates advances circular economy goals and supports sustainability in packaging

ABU DHABI, UAE: Borouge Plc, a leading petrochemicals company that provides innovative and differentiated polyolefins solutions, has announced new supply agreements and collaborations valued at over $100 million (AED367 million), reinforcing the company’s leading position in advancing sustainability and delivering cutting-edge materials. Borouge also unveiled recently three new advanced packaging solutions that address real-world challenges.

Borouge has signed a total of four agreements to supply advanced polyethylene and polypropylene, including with Bericap for high-performance closures and dispensing systems; Taghleef Industries for durable and flexible packaging films; INDEVCO Group for sustainable packaging solutions; and ALPLA, for high-quality and smart advanced packaging solutions. The new partnerships will meet the evolving needs of industries including packaging, reflecting Borouge’s focus on creating innovative materials that improve product safety, reduce wastage by significantly extending shelf life of food, while also improving recyclability to reduce the impact on the environment.

Approximately 80% of Borouge's polyolefin products are differentiated, designed for fast-growing sectors such as energy, infrastructure, mobility, healthcare, agriculture, and advanced packaging. Borouge is also advancing a zero-waste strategy by leveraging the synergies of its virgin and recycled polyolefin solutions to promote circularity.

The company also sealed a collaboration agreement with Tahzeem Packaging and Rebound to produce heavy duty shipping sacks that will utilise 30% post-consumer recycled (PCR) polyethylene. These packaging solutions demonstrate how Borouge is leveraging close partnerships and advanced technologies to enable its customers to reach their sustainability goals at a more accelerated pace.

Hazeem Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chief Executive Officer of Borouge, said: “By providing high-quality and differentiated polyolefin solutions, we are enabling our partners to enhance product durability, improve recyclability, and reduce environmental impact. Borouge materials are engineered to meet the evolving needs of advanced packaging, ensuring efficiency, safety, and long-term performance. Through these partnerships, Borouge is not only strengthening supply chains but also shaping the future of sustainable manufacturing by delivering cutting-edge solutions that create real value for our customers and the industries they serve.”

Borouge has also recently launched a series of new advanced materials, building on the successful application of Borouge’s advanced materials, which leverage Borealis’ proprietary Borstar® technology. The new solutions include the Anteo™ FK1510 and Anteo™ FK1516 series, which extend food shelf life, supporting waste reduction, and enabling full recyclability. Other durable materials that Borouge has introduced include BF971MO, which has been designed to withstand extreme climates and meet the demands of industrial applications in high-temperature regions. Meanwhile, the new BB1530 solution, a sustainable future proof polymer, is already being used in the development of floating solar technology and large water tanks.