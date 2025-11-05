Production of low-density polyethylene will enable local manufacturing of IV bottles, ampoules, and other pharmaceutical packaging, supporting the Make it in the Emirates initiative

Part of Borouge’s ambition to deliver value-added solutions through local innovation

ABU DHABI, UAE – Borouge Plc announced today at ADIPEC the launch of the first Made-in-UAE low-density polyethylene (LDPE) for healthcare applications. This achievement follows Borouge’s successful debut of its first-ever locally produced healthcare polypropylene product earlier this year. Manufactured at Borouge’s Ruwais facility, Bormed™ LE6607-PH marks a significant milestone in strengthening regional medical supply chains and enabling localised production of critical sterile pharmaceutical packaging.

The milestone underscores Borouge’s commitment to advancing industrial self-sufficiency, supporting the Make it in the Emirates initiative, the national program to drive industrial growth and economic diversification. It will strengthen the UAE’s healthcare supply chain resilience as Borouge expands its impact in value-added sectors across the Middle East and Asia.

Hazeem Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chief Executive Officer, Borouge, said: “This launch positions Borouge at the forefront of healthcare-grade production in the UAE, strengthening our leadership across the region. By streamlining access to high-quality medical materials, we are proactively advancing our healthcare portfolio with locally manufactured polymers that meet international standards. This strategic move not only supports diverse applications such as pharmaceutical manufacturing and patient care but also reinforces our commitment to innovation and regional growth.”

Leveraging Borealis’ established Bormed™ technology and long-standing commitment to the healthcare sector, Bormed™ LE6607-PH is an additive-free LDPE engineered for use in pharmaceutical and medical packaging, including blow-fill-seal bottles, ampoules, and other pharmaceutical packaging. The grade is optimised for purity, compliance, and stability, minimising the level of extractables, leachables in final products and ensuring compatibility with aseptic processing standards. It meets the stringent specifications of both the EU and US Pharmacopoeia.

By manufacturing this grade in the UAE, Borouge supports not just supply chain agility and proximity to key markets, but also consistent quality standards and reliable supply continuity. These advantages help healthcare manufacturers and providers better manage risk, shorten lead times, and ensure patient safety.

The launch builds on the successful introduction of Bormed™ RG868MO, Borouge’s first UAE-made healthcare product, earlier this year, and now extends the company’s healthcare portfolio even further. Together, these offerings reinforce Borouge’s role as a strategic enabler of medical innovation and national industrial capacity.

With this locally produced polymer, Borouge contributes to safer, more resilient patient care, supports industrial diversification, and strengthens the UAE’s position as a hub for high-quality medical manufacturing.

About Borouge Plc

Borouge Plc, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX symbol: BOROUGE / ISIN AEE01072B225), is a leading petrochemicals company that provides innovative and differentiated polyolefin solutions for the infrastructure, energy, mobility, healthcare, agriculture and advanced packaging industries. Borouge employs more than 2,900 people and serves customers in over 90 countries across Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

Founded in 1998 through a strategic partnership between ADNOC and Borealis, Borouge was formed to build and operate a polyolefins complex in Al Ruwais Industrial City, United Arab Emirates, which today is one of the world’s largest integrated polyolefin complexes. ADNOC owns a majority 54% stake and Borealis holds a 36% stake in Borouge.

To find out more, visit: borouge.com

