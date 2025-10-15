RAS AL KHAIMAH, UAE – As the UAE makes its mark as a regional leader in education, the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) is stepping up to shape the next generation of educational leaders through its Master of Education in Educational Leadership.

With the UAE education market projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.6% between 2024 and 2029 (source: Research and Markets), the demand for skilled, visionary educators has never been higher.

AURAK’s program, crafted to meet this demand by grooming professionals to lead with innovation, empathy, and impact, comes at a time of global transformation in education. The global higher education market is projected to double by 2030, with the sector evolving rapidly due to digitalization, societal changes, and the pressing need for inclusive and equitable learning environments. More specifically, the worldwide higher education segment is set to expand at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2024 to 2030 (Source: Grand View Research).

“Today’s education landscape is more complex and interconnected than ever before. It requires leaders who are not only visionary but also adaptable, collaborative, and ethically grounded,” said Prof. Khalid Hussain, Provost at AURAK. “At AURAK, we believe educational leadership is essential for driving transformation that uplifts communities and redefines success for future generations. We are proud to be contributing to that mission.”

“Our educational leadership program empowers professionals to become transformative leaders, capable of fostering equity, excellence, and innovation in education,” said Prof. Rachel Matar, Dean of the School of Arts and Sciences at AURAK. “It provides in-depth knowledge in leadership, resource management, organizational change, group dynamics, and data-driven decisions. The program’s aim to build leaders who can drive sustainable improvement through research, ethical leadership, and culturally responsive practice.”

AURAK’s Master of Education in Educational Leadership is a comprehensive, four-semester program designed to provide teacher-practitioners with deep knowledge and practical experience. It emphasizes leadership theory, data-informed decision-making, and strategic performance in complex educational settings.

Graduates of the program acquire competencies in actively contributing to K-12 schools, higher education institutions, as well as governmental entities in leadership roles, such as instructional leadership, academic administration, and community building.

Graduates get trained for roles as school administrators, policy advisors, consultants, researchers, and corporate trainers. Accredited by the UAE Ministry of Higher Education and scientific research, the program ensures international standards are met, while also addressing the unique needs of the region.

The curriculum also emphasizes community building, real-world research, and ethical leadership, ensuring that graduates not only respond to today’s educational challenges but also proactively shape the future of learning.

The UAE’s education sector is on a high growth trajectory, driven by a robust economy and a rising population, as witnessed by the opening of a record number of new schools in the 2024–25 academic year across the country.

The global Education Market size was valued at approximately USD 252 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 542 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 9.5% from 2023 to 2032. (Source: Business Research Insight).

Given the pace of growth, demand for qualified educational leaders can only continue to rise in the years to come.

About the American University of Ras Al Khaimah

The American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK), located in the United Arab Emirates, is a non-profit, public university offering a comprehensive portfolio of accredited and internationally recognized undergraduate and postgraduate programs. With a focus on holistic education, innovation, and practical knowledge, AURAK prepares students to become global citizens and leaders in their fields. Through strategic partnerships with top global universities and organizations, AURAK provides unparalleled opportunities for international exposure, research collaboration, and real-world learning.

