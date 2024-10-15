Book your flight now and travel between 1 November 2024 and 31 January 2025

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, is sharing the love of travel with a two-day promotion, offering an incredible 15 percent discount on selected flights from Abu Dhabi. Adventurous travellers can book their seats on an eclectic mix of must-see destinations until 16 October 23:59 CET. Tickets are already on sale on wizzair.com and the WIZZ app, available in the Arabic language, with fares starting from as low as 89 AED*.

Unmissable experiences include island-hopping in the Maldives and Larnaca, exploring the charm of Cluj-Napoca and Chisinau, discovering the treasures of Bishkek and Baku and delving into the timeless wonders of Athens and Cairo. It is time to book your flight and save more!

Johan Eidhagen, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “Our thrilling two-day promotion allows travellers of all ages to take off for a much-deserved getaway and discover their favourite destinations. Unique, historic and rich cultural experiences await adventurous travellers, with fantastic, reduced fares providing great memories. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides safe, convenient and affordable travel options throughout Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia on an ever-growing network, and we look forward to welcoming our customers on board soon.”

With travel opportunities unlocked for everyone, exotic, culturally rich destinations, including vibrant cities and natural paradises, await with unique travel experiences to remember. Whether you're a seasoned traveller, or planning your next adventure, the WIZZ APP offers seamless travel planning with features like the Fare Finder, making it easier than ever to find the best deals on flights with convenience and excitement!

The national airline recently announced the expansion of Wizz MultiPass, a pioneering and innovative flight subscription service that allows frequent travellers to travel from the UAE every month and explore multiple destinations while earning loyalty rewards. With the Wizz MultiPass, passengers lock in a fixed price for tickets and baggage for the entire year. Passengers can save up to 40% on tickets to popular summer destinations using the ticket-only fare.

Passengers can book tickets with confidence, thanks to WIZZ Flex. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can change their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

Strategically located in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides ultra-low-fares and efficient travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Ankara (Turkey), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Cairo (Egypt), Chisinau (Moldova) Cluj (Romania) and Dammam (Saudi Arabia). As well as routes to Kuwait City (Kuwait), Kutaisi (Georgia), Larnaca (Cyprus), Male (Maldives), Madinah (Saudi Arabia), Muscat (Oman), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Salalah (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Turkistan (Kazakhstan), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

*The promotion applies on bookings made on the 15th of October 2024 00.00 till 16th of October 2024 23.59 CEST (“Promotional period”). The 15% discount applies to the fare, excluding the administration fee. Travel period is limited, travels must be completed between 01 November 2024 and 31 January 2025. The promotion applies only to bookings made on https://wizzair.com or on the WIZZ mobile app. Promotion does not apply to group bookings. Blackout dates: 19 December - 6 January.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is a joint venture by ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy, and Wizz Air Holdings Plc, the fastest growing European ultra-low-cost airline, operating a fleet of 214 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is the national carrier of the UAE. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 62 million in the Financial Year 2024. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. The airline was recently named one of the world's ten safest airlines by airlineratings.com, the world's only safety and product rating agency, and named Airline of the Year by Air Transport Awards in 2019 and 2023, the most coveted honour an airline or individual can receive, recognising individuals and organisations that have distinguished themselves through outstanding performance, innovation, and superior service. Wizz Air was also recognised as 'Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline' in the World Finance Sustainability Awards in 2021-2023, as 'Airline Group of the Year for Global Environmental Sustainability' by CAPA-Centre for Aviation Awards for Excellence in 2022-2023 and “Europe’s Leading Low-Cost Airline 2023” by World Travel Awards.

