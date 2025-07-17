Dubai, UAE: In today’s fast-evolving world, home has taken on new meaning. It is no longer simply a place to reside in. It is a sanctuary for rejuvenation, connection, and personal well-being.

This concept comes to life through a wellness-first approach at Bonds Avenue Residences, a signature project of Amirah Developments, on Dubai Islands that is capturing the imagination of what modern coastal living should feel like.

Conveniently located on Dubai Islands next to the historic Deira and Shindagha districts, Bonds Avenue Residences is just ten minutes away from Dubai International – the world’s busiest airport and five minutes away from the Gold Souq – one of the world’s largest gold and diamond jewellery retail markets – that will redefine its value in the coming years as the most desired destination to live.

Surrounded by over 21 kilometres of uninterrupted beach on Dubai Islands, Bonds Avenue Residences is designed to serve as a lifestyle retreat that integrates movement, mindfulness, and nature into daily life. With dedicated yoga decks, outdoor padel courts, and landscaped gardens throughout the community, residents are offered more than luxury - they are offered balance.

The wellness philosophy at Bonds Avenue Residences begins with the morning. Residents can ease into their day with a sunrise yoga session on open-air decks positioned to catch the gentle sea breeze. These decks are not just aesthetically pleasing, but also create space for focused breathing, flexibility, and clarity, setting the tone for a grounded day ahead. More than a fitness amenity, the yoga areas reflect a growing desire among UAE residents for homes that support mental well-being as much as physical health.

For those seeking active recreation, Bonds Avenue Residences features outdoor padel courts that bring together fitness and fun in equal measure. The sport, which has surged in popularity across the UAE, is fast-paced yet accessible, providing residents of all ages a way to stay active while also building community. Located within a lushly landscaped setting, the courts offer a casual, energising alternative to indoor gyms.

The development’s wider layout supports a wellness rhythm that flows through every aspect of community life. Landscaped gardens and walkways invite leisurely strolls, mindful moments, and connection with the natural world. Shaded seating areas and open green spaces provide room to disconnect from screens and reconnect with self, family, or neighbours. Together, these elements create an environment that promotes healthy routines without effort.

This thoughtful integration of body and mind is not just a design choice, it is a response to real demand. In recent years, the UAE has seen a marked shift in resident preferences, with wellness emerging as a top priority in residential communities. Surveys have shown that over 80 percent of homebuyers in Dubai now consider health-focused amenities such as green space, walkability, and active lifestyle zones essential when selecting a home. The UAE government’s own National Wellbeing Strategy 2031 further reflects this shift, placing long-term quality of life at the centre of national development goals.

In line with this vision, Bonds Avenue Residences represents a new era of living one that blends luxury with longevity, and design with intention. Speaking about the development’s wellness philosophy, Mr. Muhammad Yousuf Jafrani, Founder and Chairman of Amirah Developments, shared, “We believe true luxury today lies in how a space makes you feel. At Bonds Avenue Residences, we have created an environment that supports calm, clarity, and vitality, offering our residents not just a home, but a daily experience of wellness.”

Located on Dubai Islands, Bonds Avenue Residences also provides residents with quick access to Souq Al Marfa, Dubai Creek, Downtown Dubai, and Dubai International Airport. The nearby Gold Souq Metro Station ensures ease of movement across the city, while the upcoming Night Souq and Dubai Islands Marina will further elevate the area into a vibrant lifestyle hub.

In every detail from morning yoga to evening walks Bonds Avenue Residences delivers a community that nurtures both body and mind. It is a rare intersection of design, wellness, and waterfront living, tailored for a new generation that values peace, presence, and purpose in where they live.

About Amirah Developments

Amirah Developments is a Dubai-based real estate company committed to redefining urban living through architectural sophistication, sustainability, and thoughtful design. Founded by Mr. Muhammad Yousuf Jafrani, a seasoned real estate entrepreneur with over 15 years of experience in the UAE, the company is anchored in a vision of creating communities that inspire and endure.

Driven by innovation and design excellence, Amirah Developments builds more than residences — it crafts livable works of art. Each project is a reflection of refined luxury, environmental responsibility, and long-term value. With a team comprising top architects, designers, and planners, the company ensures global best practices are adapted for the local landscape.

Sustainability is central to Amirah’s ethos, with developments emphasizing energy efficiency, walkability, and well-being. By focusing on elegance, functionality, and community integration, the company is shaping the next chapter of Dubai’s real estate evolution.

With the launch of its debut project, Bonds Avenue on Dubai Islands, Amirah introduces a new benchmark in waterfront living blending lifestyle innovation with a striking architectural vision. This marks the beginning of Amirah Development’s journey to become a lasting force in the UAE’s premium property sector.

About Bonds Avenue Residences

Bonds Avenue Residences is the inaugural development by Amirah Developments, setting a bold standard for upscale living on the iconic Dubai Islands. Designed as a sculptural expression of form and function, Bonds Avenue Residences offers a selection of one- to three-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhouses and triplexes, and exclusive four-bedroom penthouses.

The architecture reflects a corner less, flowing design philosophy- maximizing space, natural light, and unobstructed sea views. Each residence is thoughtfully planned to deliver both aesthetic appeal and modern comfort, enhanced by smart layouts and premium finishes.

Amenities at Bonds Avenue Residences include infinity pools, wellness zones, yoga decks, landscaped gardens, padel courts, and dedicated children’s areas, all curated to foster holistic, family-oriented lifestyles. The community is seamlessly connected to the rest of Dubai, with quick access to Downtown Dubai, Dubai International Airport, and the Gold Souq Metro Station.

Situated in a master-planned coastal environment with over 21 kilometres of beaches and vibrant urban offerings, Bonds Avenue Residences is a destination of both serenity and connectivity. With a 60/40 payment plan and handover in Q1 2027, it caters to investors and homeowners seeking lasting value, architectural brilliance, and beachfront elegance in one of Dubai’s most promising locales.