Dubai, UAE: In Dubai’s thriving property market, where high-rises adorn the awe-inspiring skyline and homes epitomise quality living, discerning homebuyers are seeking payment options that lessen the burden of a significant financial investment in buying their dream home. Developers are responding to this demand by coming up with feasible, flexible payment plans that allow buyers to allocate funds well-ahead of time and secure their properties. Joining the bandwagon is Amirah Developments, a promising real estate developer specialising in creating luxury homes at affordable prices. It introduced its maiden project Bonds Avenue Residences early this year and is seeing remarkably high sales activity, attributing the performance to its attractive 60/40 payment plan.

Centred around making property acquisition a seamless experience, Bonds Avenue Residences is a waterfront living community on the rapidly flourishing Dubai Islands. The development is composed of a meticulously curated collection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, sweeping triplexes, and grand four-bedroom penthouses. This array of properties presents Bonds Avenue as a lucrative destination for a wide spectrum of buyers, including digital nomads, C-level professionals, families, and investors, who prefer a more tranquil, modern locale that is also in close proximity to Dubai’s key landmarks like Souq Al Marfa, Dubai Creek, Downtown Dubai, and Dubai International Airport.

To accommodate a diverse range of homebuyers, Amirah Developments has curated a payment plan which is staggered into three phases: 20 percent on booking, 40 per cent during construction in scheduled instalments, and 40 per cent on completion in Q1 2027. This structured scheme allows flexibility and well-spaced financial planning to clients, allowing fluid payment clearance processes.

Accessible payment plans factor in a buyer’s choice of real estate investment, thereby supporting the property market’s growth. They are particularly crucial in bringing in a fresh wave of new investors in the emirate. In the first half of 2025, the number of new investors reached 59,075, a 22 percent jump from the corresponding period in 2024. They accounted for nearly 38 percent of the total investor count of 94,717 in Dubai, underscoring the sector’s appeal to potential homeowners and investors.

Bonds Avenue’s strong sales performance also aided to Dubai’s quarterly sale record of 53,118 transactions in Q2 2025 – a 22.5 percent yearly growth from Q2 2024. The transactions accumulated Dh184 billion in value, exhibiting 48.6 percent year-on-year growth. Coupled with other factors such as Dubai’s fertile investment ecosystem, premium property boon, robust infrastructure, economic resilience, and advantageous geographical positioning, attractive payment options are drawing in long-term investments from buyers, both new and seasoned.

Muhammad Yousuf Jafrani, Founder and Chairman of Amirah Developments, elaborated on Bonds Avenue’s flexible payment plan, “Keeping in mind the diverse array of clients we serve, the 60/40 payment plan for Bonds Avenue Residences is a thoughtfully curated guide for investors to plan their funds well ahead of time. The staggered arrangement lessens the financial strain, helping investors clear their payments in instalments. This approach stems from Amirah Developments’ goal to make property acquisition a hassle-free process.”

Units at Bonds Avenue Residences are priced competitively between Dh1.63 million and Dh9.95 million - lower than the market average in neighbouring regions like Downtown Dubai and Dubai Creek Harbour. This instils confidence among buyers who are looking at Dubai Island’s potential as a future real estate hotspot underpinned by a staggering capital appreciation of 69 percent.

Dubai Islands, an apt bridge between the emirate’s historical footprint and ambitious future, is flourishing at a rapid rate. It boasts an impressive portfolio of 89 new projects, demonstrating swift progress to grow into a lucrative investment destination. With construction under progress, Amirah’s Bonds Avenue Residences is slated to deliver premium waterfront homes in Q1 2027. Leveraging on the region’s potential for high capital and rental yield, the project promises profitable investment through its financially supportive payment plan.

About Amirah Developments

Amirah Developments is a Dubai-based real estate company committed to redefining urban living through architectural sophistication, sustainability, and thoughtful design. Founded by Mr. Muhammad Yousuf Jafrani, a seasoned real estate entrepreneur with over 15 years of experience in the UAE, the company is anchored in a vision of creating communities that inspire and endure.

Driven by innovation and design excellence, Amirah Developments builds more than residences — it crafts livable works of art. Each project is a reflection of refined luxury, environmental responsibility, and long-term value. With a team comprising top architects, designers, and planners, the company ensures global best practices are adapted for the local landscape.

Sustainability is central to Amirah’s ethos, with developments emphasizing energy efficiency, walkability, and well-being. By focusing on elegance, functionality, and community integration, the company is shaping the next chapter of Dubai’s real estate evolution.

With the launch of its debut project, Bonds Avenue on Dubai Islands, Amirah introduces a new benchmark in waterfront living blending lifestyle innovation with a striking architectural vision. This marks the beginning of Amirah Development’s journey to become a lasting force in the UAE’s premium property sector.

About Bonds Avenue Residences

Bonds Avenue Residences is the inaugural development by Amirah Developments, setting a bold standard for upscale living on the iconic Dubai Islands. Designed as a sculptural expression of form and function, Bonds Avenue Residences offers a selection of one- to three-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhouses and triplexes, and exclusive four-bedroom penthouses.

The architecture reflects a corner less, flowing design philosophy- maximizing space, natural light, and unobstructed sea views. Each residence is thoughtfully planned to deliver both aesthetic appeal and modern comfort, enhanced by smart layouts and premium finishes.

Amenities at Bonds Avenue Residences include infinity pools, wellness zones, yoga decks, landscaped gardens, padel courts, and dedicated children’s areas, all curated to foster holistic, family-oriented lifestyles. The community is seamlessly connected to the rest of Dubai, with quick access to Downtown Dubai, Dubai International Airport, and the Gold Souq Metro Station.

Situated in a master-planned coastal environment with over 21 kilometres of beaches and vibrant urban offerings, Bonds Avenue Residences is a destination of both serenity and connectivity. With a 60/40 payment plan and handover in Q1 2027, it caters to investors and homeowners seeking lasting value, architectural brilliance, and beachfront elegance in one of Dubai’s most promising locales.

