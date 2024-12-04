Dubai, UAE: The world of business aviation in the GCC has really taken off recently and one company is truly making a name for itself in this fast-paced space – Bombardier. The Canadian aerospace leader will once again be making waves at the upcoming MEBAA Show 2024, as it will showcase its record-breaking ultra-long-range Global 7500 and versatile super mid-sized Challenger 3500 business jets. This year’s MEBBA Show will bring together top industry leaders and spotlight the UAE’s status as a global hub for business aviation alongside some of the latest industry innovations.

During the event, attendees will have an opportunity to get up close and personal with its revolutionary aircraft. The Challenger 3500, a standout in Bombardier’s iconic Challenger family, has set a new record as the fastest super-midsize jet to reach 100 deliveries in history. Boasting a dispatch reliability of 99.8% and the lowest operating costs in its class, it remains a top choice for corporations and charter operators worldwide.

Not to be outdone, the Global 7500 continues to set the pace in the ultra-long-range class. This incredible business jet redefines performance with its record-setting capabilities, seamlessly connecting essential city pairs like Tokyo to Los Angeles and Jeddah to London, thanks to its impressive range of 7,700 nautical miles and a top speed of Mach 0.925. Its ground-breaking Smooth Flĕx Wing acts as an in-air shock absorber, delivering the industry’s smoothest ride while enhancing safety, reducing emissions, and optimising aerodynamic efficiency at the same time. Inside the aircraft, the Global 7500 is the ultimate home or office in the sky, combining exceptional functionality with luxurious comfort to meet the demands of discerning business travellers.

Bombardier is a global leader in the design, production, and maintenance of high-performance aircraft tailored to the needs of discerning individuals, businesses and governments clients. Known for its unrivalled craftsmanship, Bombardier goes beyond meeting expectations by anticipating the unique demands of its customers and delivering creative solutions that redefine the aviation experience.

Boasting a fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft operating worldwide, Bombardier's expansive network includes ten service centres across six countries. Its industry-leading jets are designed in state-of-the-art facilities in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. Recognised for its innovation and design, Bombardier recently received the prestigious ‘Red Dot: Best of the Best’ award for Brands and Communication Design earlier in 2024.

MEBAA Show 2024

As the 10th edition of the MEBAA (Middle East & North Africa Business Aviation Association) Show, the 2024 edition is set to take the experience to new heights, spotlighting the UAE’s leadership in global business aviation in a way that’s never been seen before. Held at Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the event will feature over 145 exhibitors and welcome more than 10,000 visitors from 95 countries. As a premier platform for innovation and collaboration, the MEBAA Show 2024 will showcase the latest advancements shaping the future of business aviation.

