Dubai, UAE: Bolt, one of the international leading ride-hailing platforms present currently in over 600 cities across 50 countries, will launch its operations today, 2nd December in the UAE. The launch of the e-hailing platform coincides with UAE’s Eid Al Etihad (UAE’s 53rd National Day) marking the nation’s commitment to progress, unity and providing world-class services to its residents and visitors.

Launching on this landmark day reinforces Bolt’s dedication to aligning with the UAE’s vision of progress and technological advancement, ensuring that the country continues to offer premium and sustainable services in all sectors, including transportation.

Accessible, Affordable Rides for Everyone

Bolt's debut into the UAE market supports the Dubai government’s directives to transition 80% of taxi trips to e-hailing in the coming years. Using the user-friendly Bolt app, consumers can easily book rides, track their driver, and make payments through their smartphones.

Bolt's core offering is designed to meet the various needs of both residents and visitors. Initially, users will have access to Bolt standard rides, Bolt XL for bigger groups, and Bolt Premium for Premium rides. This initial offering will be further expanded with taxi services in the next stage, enhancing its diverse and accessible mobility ecosystem.

Supporting urban development

Bolt is on a mission to help people give up privately owned vehicles and start using shared mobility more. This will help tackle issues such as congestion, traffic and air pollution and will redefine the public space by reducing car-centric infrastructure. The platform envisions becoming an integral part of the UAE’s urban transport network, offering seamless connectivity and sustainable solutions.

Mansoor Alfalasi, CEO, Dubai Taxi Company expressing his delight said, “Since the announcement of the launch of Bolt in October this year, we are pleased to see its operations come to fruition. Dubai has always experienced an influx of visitors creating an unprecedented demand for transportation. Bolt’s arrival adds a valuable choice for our community, ensuring that getting around UAE is easier and more accessible than ever through cross-functional mobility that integrates cars, taxis, micro mobility solutions, and more.”

“The initial fleet will consist of limousines listed by reputed fleet partners on the Bolt platform including DTC vehicles. The fleet is set to meet Dubai’s rising demand by offering affordable and luxury transport options. The next phase of expansion will include the introduction of taxi services on the app, creating a versatile and sustainable mobility ecosystem in Dubai. The vision is to ultimately explore the potential of expanding to other emirates and across varied verticals which include delivery services, e-scooters and car rentals in the near future.”, he added.

Eduard Suchánek, Regional Manager Middle East & North Africa said: “Launching Bolt in the UAE on such a momentous occasion as the 53rd National Day is a testament to our commitment to the country’s vision of progress and innovation. It marks another milestone for the company as it expands across the Middle East after successfully establishing its presence in Saudi Arabia and Egypt. Dubai’s strategic location makes it an ideal destination for visitors from around the world creating an exemplary platform for Bolt to capitalize on the increasing market demand.

Bolt’s mission to help build cities for people, not cars, is at the center of everything we do. For decades, cities have been built for cars, not people, leading to unsustainable traffic, pollution and creating more parking spaces instead of parks. We are thrilled to bring in our innovative customer-centric approach to the region with transparent pricing, reduced wait times, and a high level of app safety features.”.

Committed to customer service and well-being

Bolt is dedicated to ensuring a seamless and secure experience for riders and drivers alike. All drivers undergo rigorous background checks and training to deliver professional and reliable services. Additionally, the app incorporates advanced safety features, including in-app emergency assistance, trip anomaly detection, trip sharing, driver/rider unmatching, speech to text and incident reporting, among others.