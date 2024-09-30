Cairo, Egypt – Bokra, MENA region’s first goal-achiever app backed by real assets, announced its strategic partnership with the Canadian International College (CIC), marking a pivotal moment in Egypt's educational and entrepreneurial landscape. The collaboration has given rise to a groundbreaking EGP 10 million student fund aimed at empowering change makers with disruptive ideas at CIC to embark on their entrepreneurial journeys.

The launch event, which drew over 1,000 students, showcased that the EGP 10 million fund will be the first in establishment under the partnership, designed to plant the right seeds and nurture innovation for early-stage student ideas through small ticket sizes and strategic mentorship.

Ayman El-Sawy, Founder and CEO of Bokra stated: “Our mission at bokra is crystal clear, we make financial goals a reality. Our partnership with CIC is reflective of our commitment to cultivate a more mature and dynamic startup ecosystem by empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs with the essential tools, resources and funding they need to not just succeed, but to thrive.”

“Through our EGP 10 million fund, we are paving the way for a new era of innovation and progress in Egypt by building a future where entrepreneurship is not just a dream but a tangible reality for all who dare to innovate and create change," he added.

From his part, Magdy El Kady, Chairman of CIC, expressed his excitement about the partnership, "We are immensely proud to join forces with a trailblazer like bokra in this transformative initiative. Together, we are creating opportunities for the next generation of innovators to unleash their potential and drive positive change in our society and economy."

The strategic partnership is a cornerstone of the newly launched "Bokra Academy," a platform designed to bridge the gap between academia and industry, equipping Egypt's youth with the skills and resources needed to excel in tomorrow's business world. The initiative aims to establish a closed loop that begins with certified educational courses and culminates in employment or access to funding to realize entrepreneurial dreams, fostering a stronger and more dynamic 'Digital Egypt.'

Under the "Bokra Academy," aspiring changemakers can access a range of free online courses in key areas such as Financial Planning, Marketing, Technology, Artificial Intelligence, and Corporate Law. Graduates of these certified programs will have access to a job pool within Bokra and its partner organizations, creating pathways for professional growth and development.

More importantly, certified graduates will benefit from fast-tracked access to funding opportunities through the newly launched EGP 10 million fund, co-funded by Bokra and CIC, providing up-and-coming founders with the necessary resources to bring their visions and value-added to the Egyptian economy. This strategic collaboration marks a significant step towards empowering Egypt's youth, fostering innovation, and driving economic growth in the region.

About Bokra Holding

Bokra is the MENA region’s first goal-achiever app backed by real assets, namely real-estate and precious metals through Sukuk and financial instruments. Acting as the region’s financial freedom gateway, our team couples decades worth of combined expertise with state-of-the art technology to make financial aspirations a reality.

About CIC

CIC is the first provider of Canadian education in Egypt through its partnership with Cape Breton University. Its first-ever campus was established in 2004 in New Cairo with the aim of providing world-class education to its students. A campus that is a home to 5000 and 10,000 graduates who are now excelling locally and globally.