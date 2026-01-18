Interactive Boeing exhibit features KC-46 AROS Simulator, AH-64 Apache model and ScanEagle uncrewed system, in addition to a F-15EX simulator to be displayed at the Qatar Armed Forces stand.

DOHA, Qatar — Boeing [NYSE: BA] will return to the Doha International Maritime Defense Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX) Jan. 19–22, at the Qatar National Convention Centre, to showcase its advanced defense capabilities.

Boeing’s participation reflects its enduring partnership with Qatar and continued support of the Qatar Armed Forces, as well as the company’s expanding local presence. Boeing employs more than 340 people in Qatar and continues to invest in local capability development through Boeing Aerospace Doha LLC, supporting research, innovation and workforce development aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030.

“DIMDEX provides an important opportunity for Boeing to engage with our customers and partners in Qatar and across the region,” said Vince Logsdon, vice president of Global Business Development & Strategic Marketing at Boeing Defense, Space & Security. “We are proud of our long-standing partnership with the Qatar Armed Forces and our continued commitment to supporting mission readiness through advanced platforms, integrated services and a strong local presence.”

Boeing will highlight a range of defense platforms and capabilities designed to meet evolving operational requirements, including:

 F-15EX, multirole fighters, providing advanced avionics, increased payload capacity and mission flexibility.

 KC-46A Pegasus, the world’s most advanced multirole aerial refueling aircraft.

 CH-47 Chinook, a modernized, heavy-lift helicopter with a fully integrated digital cockpit and advanced cargo-handling capabilities.

 Insitu uncrewed aircraft systems, including the ScanEagle family, offering persistent intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance with a small operational footprint.

At the Boeing exhibit, visitors are invited to experience a KC-46 Aerial Refueling Operator Station (AROS) simulator, view an AH-64 Apache scale model, and explore Boeing’s integrated defense portfolio through a 3D cube totem table showcasing the company’s latest solutions across air, land and maritime domains. An F-15EX simulator will be featured at the Qatar Armed Forces stand, highlighting advanced fighter capabilities and training technologies.

Boeing will also present Boeing Global Services offerings, including sustainment, training, digital aviation solutions, parts and distribution services, and performance-based logistics designed to improve aircraft availability, enhance mission readiness and reduce life-cycle costs. In a recent milestone that was reached last year, the F-15QA program achieved 10,000 incident-free flight hours thanks to Boeing Global Services’ commitment to exceptional service, with the program's fleet availability well over contractual obligations.

For nearly two decades, Boeing has supported the Qatar Armed Forces with aircraft, training, maintenance and logistics services for key platforms including the C-17 Globemaster III, AH-64 Apache and F-15QA, supporting Qatar’s air, land and maritime security, as well as humanitarian and coalition missions.

Visit Boeing (Exhibit 119, Hall 6) at the Qatar National Convention Centre Jan. 19–22, to learn more.

About Boeing

A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Our U.S. and global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing is committed to fostering a culture based on our core values of safety, quality and integrity. For nearly six decades, Boeing has partnered with Egypt, providing aircraft and services to meet its commercial and military needs. The collaboration has helped enhance Egypt’s aviation and defense capabilities and create jobs.

Contact

Mazen Sabri

Boeing Communications, Middle East, Turkey & Africa

Mazen.sabri@boeing.com