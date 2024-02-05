RIYADH, KSA – Boeing Saudi Arabia and Bahri Logistics, a business unit of Bahri, a global leader in logistics and transportation, have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore collaborative efforts in the areas of supply chain and distribution in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The collaboration aims to bolster Boeing’s supply chain activities in the Kingdom and enhance the role of Bahri Logistics in supporting services and defense-related products. The organizations will also explore opportunities for freight forwarding, warehousing, inventory management, and performance-based logistics consulting, leveraging Bahri Logistics' existing capabilities and supply channels in the Kingdom.

Commenting on the significance of the MoU, Eng. Soror Basalom, President of Bahri Integrated Logistics said, "We are proud to collaborate with Boeing Saudi Arabia and explore this new, exciting opportunity. At Bahri Logistics, we look forward to leveraging our capabilities and expertise within the domain of logistics to offer exceptional services that meet the needs of Boeing Saudi Arabia. We are committed to increasing the efficiency and scale of Boeing’s supply chain activities while contributing to the growth and development of the defense sector in Saudi Arabia."

Asaad Aljomoai, President of Boeing Saudi Arabia said, "Saudi Arabia is a strategic market for Boeing and we are investing to grow our presence and supply chain to better serve our customers and provide the parts and services they need in the Kingdom. Together with Bahri Logistics, we will contribute to the growth of the Kingdom’s defense capabilities and drive growth in the aerospace sector by utilizing the Special Integrated Logistics Zone SILZ."

The strategic engagement with Boeing Saudi Arabia marks a significant step toward realizing Bahri Logistics' ambition to become a global logistics leader in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

About Boeing Saudi Arabia: Boeing enjoys a strong and long-standing relationship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that started in the mid 1940’s when President Roosevelt gifted the Kingdom its first commercial airplane, a DC-3 Dakota. Since then, Boeing has continued to invest in the Kingdom to grow the local aerospace sector, creating jobs and driving innovation for mutual benefit. BSA is a proud partner of the Saudi commercial, defense and services sector.

Contact

Zaina AlHejin

Boeing Communications

zaina.alhejin@boeing.com