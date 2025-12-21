United Arab Emirates, Sharjah - Under the leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), the Sheraa Board of Advisors convened for their latest meeting to review the progress on ongoing initiatives and discuss the organization’s 2030 vision and strategy.

The meeting opened with the unveiling of the Sheraa 2030 Strategy, which sets the operational framework for the next five years and outlines Sheraa’s direction for enhancing program effectiveness, expanding the support offered to founders, and strengthening the readiness of the innovation ecosystem across the emirate. This announcement was accompanied by a review of last year’s performance, covering key initiatives, growth indicators, and the impact generated through Sheraa’s programs and partnerships.

The board also discussed growth plans and strategic partnerships, along with identifying priority sectors for the coming phase in alignment with Sharjah’s long-term economic vision. The meeting further explored ways to enhance the emirate’s attractiveness to startups and reinforce Sheraa’s role in supporting the UAE’s efforts to build a knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy.

Addressing the meeting, Her Highness Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, said: “Sheraa’s work is guided by a long-term commitment to strengthening Sharjah’s position as a competitive, innovation-driven economy. Ensuring founders have access to strong infrastructure, sectoral opportunities, and coordinated support is essential to this progress. As we move toward our 2030 vision, our focus remains on building an environment where entrepreneurship contributes directly to sustainable economic growth and future readiness.”

Building on this, H.E. Najla Al Midfa highlighted the importance of a cohesive and well-connected ecosystem, stating: “Sharjah’s innovation strength lies in how seamlessly its institutions work together. When policy, capital, and talent move in alignment, founders can focus on what they do best: solving real problems and building companies of substance. As we advance toward Sheraa 2030, our priority is to deepen this collaboration and ensure every entrepreneur in Sharjah has a clear pathway from idea to impact, reflecting the emirate’s commitment to inclusive, sustainable economic growth.”

Expanding on both perspectives, H.E. Sara Abdelaziz Al Nuaimi emphasized Sheraa’s operational mandate, adding: “Our responsibility is to translate strategic direction into practical outcomes for founders, delivering programs that respond to real market needs, ensuring strong execution across all initiatives, and maintaining a founder-centric approach in everything we do. The board’s insights play an instrumental role in shaping our way forward, guiding our efforts as we continue to refine and elevate our impact. As Sheraa progresses toward its 2030 goals, our priority is to provide entrepreneurs with reliable, high-quality support that enables them to grow with confidence.”

Startups Share Milestones

As part of the agenda, Sheraa hosted a Founder Showcase featuring startups from across its entrepreneurial community. Suhoola, from Sheraa’s Startup Dojo program, displayed its innovative redesign of the ablution (Wudu’) experience through ergonomic, hygienic units for public spaces. Rawa, from the Sheraa Startup Studio (S3), presented progress on its early learning platform, which supports children’s development through play-based Arabic content and storybooks.

EvolveCareers, winner of the Future-Ready Skills track of the Access Sharjah Challenge EdTech Edition 2025, showcased its platform that equips students with real-world exposure and guided pathways to build confidence, industry awareness, and practical skills. Pharmedic, from the Sharjah Women Impact Fellowship (SWIF), outlined its precision-medicine and pharmacogenomics solution and its strategy for scaling across the UAE and the wider region.

The Board concluded the meeting by reaffirming its support for the Sheraa2030 Vision and the organization’s efforts to develop a dynamic, competitive, and founder-focused entrepreneurship ecosystem in Sharjah. Sheraa will continue working closely with its network of partners and stakeholders to drive long-term economic impact and advance the emirate’s position as a globally recognized hub for ventures.

The meeting was held in the presence of H.E. Najla Al Midfa, Vice Chairperson of Sheraa; H.E. Sara Abdelaziz Al Nuaimi, CEO of Sheraa; and the members of Sheraa’s Advisory Board: H.E. Abdullah Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism; H.E. Dr. Muhadditha Yahya Al Hashimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Private Education Authority; H.E. Ahmed Al Naqbi, CEO of Emirates Development Bank; Mohamed Khadiri, CEO of Bank of Sharjah; H.E. Eng. Omar Al Mahmoud, CEO of ICT Fund; Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of Du; Salim Al Owais, Director General of Department of Finance, Ras Al Khaimah; Muna Al Gurg, Vice Chairperson of Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group; Farida Elagamy, General Manager of Tharawat and Co-Founder of Kyma; Sonia Weymuller, Founding Partner atVentureSouq; Leena Khalil, Partner at Key Capital; Imran Sayeed, Senior Lecturer at MIT Sloan School of Management; and Abdullah Snobar, Executive Director of DMZ and CEO of DMZ Ventures.