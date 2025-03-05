Dubai: MAJRA - National CSR Fund convened its first Board of Trustees meeting for 2025, chaired by H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of the Board, to discuss and review the developments and plans implemented during the past year. The meeting outlined strategic objectives, targets, and new working mechanisms for 2025. Additionally, it highlighted the key initiatives and decisions implemented across all areas of operations aimed at strengthening corporate social responsibility (CSR) in the UAE.

H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri said: “The UAE is committed to fostering a sustainable future through collaboration, innovation, and technological advancement. Under the visionary guidance of our wise leadership, the country continues to make significant strides towards a prosperous future while also supporting CSR practices and fostering private sector participation and contributions. The first meeting of the Board of Trustees this year marks an important step in our collective journey, reinforcing our dedication to achieving national objectives and fostering partnerships between the public and private sectors, in accordance with the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision.”

The meeting witnessed the presence of H.E. Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Director-General of the Community Development Authority (CDA), and His Excellency Abdullah Al Saleh, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees. Other notable participants were – H.E. Mubarak Al Nakhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture; Aisha Ahmed Yousuf, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Community Empowerment; H.E. Hanan Ahli, Managing Director of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre; H.E. Osama Amir Fadhel, Assistant Undersecretary of Industry Accelerators at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology. Additionally, H.E. Salama Al Ameemi, Director General of the Family Care Authority; H.E. Abdulaziz Khalid Al Jaziri, Deputy CEO and Chief Operation Officer at Dubai Future Foundation; Mariam Al Qassab, Director of the CEO Office at Sharjah Book Authority; Ms. Bedour Al Raqbani, Board Member of American University of Sharjah, Dr. Mariam Al Suwaidi and Sarah Shaw, Executive Director of MAJRA - National CSR Fund, also attended the meeting.

The session discussed the proposed plans and initiatives that support the Fund’s objectives while meeting ESG standards and provided a comprehensive review of the Fund’s achievements in 2024, highlighting key action plans, initiatives, and phases that drove positive outcomes at institutional, community, and national levels. Among the topics discussed were the Fund’s strategic partnerships and private sector initiatives, as well as decisions related to the second edition of ‘Impact Seal’ and the evaluation mechanisms. Additionally, the meeting reviewed the outputs of the previous year’s Impact Retreat, the Youth Portfolio, and the Sustainable Impact Committees.

Sarah Shaw, Executive Director of MAJRA, emphasised the Fund’s pivotal role in advancing societal progress, particularly through youth-driven initiatives that build the younger generation’s skills and foster their increased participation in CSR projects. She also said that Majra seeks to develop programs

and events that urge private sector companies to formulate strategies and initiatives benefitting society and the country.

She added: “This meeting is a key milestone in our strategy to support national efforts and promote social responsibility within private sector companies. By reviewing our achievements and aligning future initiatives with national priorities, we aim to launch more innovative programs and adopt new mechanisms to promote sustainable development, while also enhancing private sector engagement and strengthening the Fund’s contributions to societal progress. Through these efforts, we hope to further cement the Fund’s role as a federal body that supports sustainable projects and delivers tangible social impact.”

At the conclusion of the meeting, board members reaffirmed their commitment to MAJRA’s strategic plans and goals, recognising the importance of channelling private sector contributions towards projects that align with national priorities. They also underscored the significance of promoting CSR initiatives and establishing the UAE’s leadership in social responsibility.

