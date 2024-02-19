Abu Dhabi: – Lunate Capital, the Abu Dhabi-based, partner-led, independent global alternative investment manager, has appointed BNY Mellon (NYSE:BK) as administrator, transfer agent and global custodian for all its funds.

“BNY Mellon through its global experience and commitment to client service can provide us with data-driven insights and a complete view across all our funds,” said Seif Fikry, Managing Partner, Lunate. “It is important to us as we navigate global markets that we are supported by BNY Mellon with its innovative approach covering different fund structures and strategies to drive long-term value for our clients.”

BNY Mellon is a leading player in providing private markets & exchange-traded fund (ETF) services globally. It has a long-established and growing presence in the UAE, supporting leading financial players with end-to-end capabilities and complex operating requirements in the Middle East, drawing on its 240 years of experience and data from overseeing nearly $50 trillion in assets for its clients across the financial lifecycle.

"We are delighted to be working with Lunate, a leading private markets solutions provider, on these strategic initiatives," said Hani Kablawi, Head of International, BNY Mellon. “Our expertise and commitment to providing general partner investment lifecycle solutions at scale will help Lunate achieve its global ambitions across its multi-asset class portfolio."

Both Lunate and BNY Mellon are steadfast in their commitment to support the development of the UAE’s capital markets landscape.

About BNY Mellon

Established in 1784, BNY Mellon is America’s oldest bank and the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BK). Today, BNY Mellon powers capital markets around the world through comprehensive solutions that help clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment life cycle. BNY Mellon had $47.8 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $2.0 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023. BNY Mellon has been named among Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies and Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on LinkedIn or visit our Newsroom for the latest company news.

About Lunate

Lunate is a new Abu Dhabi-based, Partner-led, independent global alternative investment manager with more than 150 employees and $105 billion of assets under management. Lunate invests across the entire private markets spectrum including buyouts, growth equity, early and late-stage venture capital, private credit, real assets, and public equities and public credit. Lunate aims to be one of the world’s leading private markets solutions providers through SMAs and multi-asset class funds, seeking to generate best-in-class risk-adjusted returns for its clients.

