Dubai, UAE – Ultra-luxury developer BNW Developments has officially launched its latest project, ‘Pelagia’ at Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, marking another milestone in the UAE’s high-end real estate sector. The highly anticipated residential development promises an unparalleled blend of elegance and investment potential, offering 1–4-bedroom luxury apartments and premium retail spaces at a prime waterfront location.

The launch event, held on February 2 at the sales office of BNW’s Dubai headquarters, saw a grand unveiling by BNW Developments’ Founder and Chairman, Ankur Aggarwal, alongside Co-Founder and Managing Director, Vivek Anand Oberoi. Presenting a breathtaking model of the project, Mr. Aggarwal described ‘Pelagia’ as “a serene paradise” and “a game changer for both investors and homeowners.” He emphasized that the project is a strategic choice for those looking to elevate their real estate portfolios.

Designed to provide both opulence and convenience, the 160-unit high-rise boasts world-class amenities which can be cherished by residents of every age group, including a rooftop infinity pool with a pool bar, jacuzzi, steam and sauna rooms, indoor and outdoor kids’ play areas, a kids’ swimming pool and splash pad, as well as dedicated yoga and meditation spaces. Starting at 2.3 million AED, all the apartments come fully furnished, and the project is set for completion by December 2027.

The exclusive launch event was attended by leading UAE real estate professionals and top brokerages, including Banke International Properties, Salu Empire Real Estate, Revo Realty Real Estate Brokers, Unique Properties, and Homes 4 Life Real Estate Broker, among many others. Bollywood icon Gulshan Grover also graced the occasion, adding to the grandeur of the evening.

BNW Developments has rapidly carved out a niche in the UAE’s ultra-luxury property market, with a vision to redefine opulent living. The company has 8-10 high-end projects in the pipeline, including premium collaborations with renowned global brands in lifestyle, luxury, hospitality, and fashion. This includes upcoming projects across the UAE. Among its previous successes is ‘Aqua Arc,’ a project that garnered widespread acclaim within the real estate industry.

With ‘Pelagia,’ BNW Developments continues to push boundaries, offering an exceptional blend of sophistication, comfort, and lucrative investment opportunities in one of the UAE’s most sought-after locations.

About BNW Developments

BNW Developments is a premier real estate company specializing in luxury projects across the UAE. Renowned for its innovative designs and exceptional quality, the company continues to set benchmarks in the industry with visionary leadership and groundbreaking initiatives.

Website: https://bnw.ae/en

