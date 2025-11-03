BMW Middle East commissions the innovative Jeddah-based architecture studio Bricklab to create “Ellipse” pavilion

Dubai, BMW Middle East returns to Dubai Design Week 2025, the region’s leading design festival for the fourth consecutive year. Running from November 4 to 9 at Dubai Design District (d3), their presence highlights BMW Middle East’s commitment to supporting and nurturing regional talent and creativity.

Beyond continuing their support for the event as the exclusive Automotive Partner, BMW Middle East is proud to present the BMW pavilion “Ellipse”, a collaboration with Bricklab, a Jeddah-based architecture studio founded by brothers Abdulrahman and Turki Gazzaz in 2015.

Through a cohesive integration of design, materiality, and spatial experience, Ellipse pavilion will embody core attributes of BMW. Its concept draws inspiration from the duality between the comfort of a luxury car and the raw environment of the desert highway. Its hard aluminium exterior contrasts with a soft, sinuous interior, creating moments of intimacy and reflection. The elliptical form provides a dynamic counterpoint to the angular geometry of Dubai Design District, symbolising motion and modernity.

While the hard aluminium cladding evokes strength and precision, the interior finishes mirror the craftsmanship of the BMW 7 Series with undulating walls and soft textures designed to encourage connection and calm. Adding to the experience, Ellipse pavilion will also showcase an exceptional BMW 7 Series presenting an elegant two-tone composition: Maldives Blue blending seamlessly with Oxide Grey Metallic for a distinctive and sophisticated look. Through this deliberate interplay of materials and atmospheres, Ellipse successfully echoes the core design attributes and luxury experience of the BMW 7 Series Individual.

Speaking about the inspiration behind Ellipse pavilion, Abdulrahman and Turki Gazzaz said: “Creating this pavilion for Dubai Design Week has been a process of artistry and practicality. Our collaboration with BMW Group Middle East has provided ideas that allowed us to pay homage to excellence in automotive design, merged with the dramatic scenery drivers experience in the Middle East. The result is a building we can be proud of – it is as elegant as it is functional.”

BMW Group Middle East’s commitment to art, design, and culture further extends within Ellipse pavilion, where visitors will experience meticulously crafted works from six regional artists. They include: Rania Elkalla, founder of Shell Homage; Karim Tamerji and Elias El Hage from Karim + Elias; Rand Abdul Jabbar, multidisciplinary artist; co-founders Sara Abu Farha and Khaled Shalkha of Datecrete Studio & Lab; Talin Hazbar, multidisciplinary artist; and Dima Srouji, founder of Hollow Forms.

Karim-Christian Haririan, Managing Director of BMW Group Middle East, said: “We are committed to championing regional creativity across art, design and culture, which is showcased through our ongoing partnership with Dubai Design Week, a platform that continues to inspire innovation and cultural dialogue. Our collaboration with Bricklab for Ellipse pavilion and the showcase six remarkable regional designers reflects BMW’s passion for design excellence, craftsmanship and cultural exchange.”

