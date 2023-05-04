Conveniently open, start and close the vehicle without having to take your mobile phone out of your pocket

Compatible Android smartphones now enable full functionality

Dubai. Digital Key Plus is now also available for smartphones with Android operating systems in UAE, Qatar and Bahrain. Customers with compatible devices from Samsung or Google can use it to unlock and lock their BMW and start the engine without even getting their phone out of their pocket.

Digital Key Plus has been available on Apple devices since 2021. The vehicle reacts automatically when approached or receded in the same way as a classic vehicle key with comfort access functionality. The orchestrated light play of the front and rear lights in conjunction with the light carpet also functions as with the physical key, depending on the vehicle equipment. You can now set up Digital Key Plus on current Samsung Galaxy S23+ / Ultra and Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphone models, and a number of older models with suitable hardware*.

High convenience and high security based on ultra-wideband.

A smartphone with Digital Key Plus completely replaces the vehicle key with extended functionality made possible using ultra-wideband technology (UWB). This is a digital radio technology for close range with high bandwidth, which features very precise localisation with the maximum possible security. The precision of UWB also ensures that the risk of relay attacks, where the radio signal is jammed or intercepted, is virtually eliminated. The BMW Group worked in collaboration with key partners like Google to develop the corresponding specification with partners and established it as a global standard for the automotive industry via the Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC). The CCC is the global driving force for vehicle connectivity for all smart mobile devices.

Goal of identical functionality across all platforms.

Until now, Digital Key Plus has only been compatible with iPhone and Apple Watch. The BMW Group has set the goal to offer digital vehicle access for all customers – irrespective of the operating system of the smartphone they use. The next important development stage on the way to this goal is now to be able to offer the full range of comfort access functions on Android devices.

As recently as December 2022, the BMW Group launched a further expansion stage for Digital Key based on collaboration with partners like Apple and Google, meaning secure, cross-platform sharing of Digital Key between iPhone and compatible Android devices via email, SMS or any other messaging service.

Android compatibility is available in Digital Key Plus-capable vehicles produced from November 2022. A future remote software upgrade will expand the capability to Digital Key Plus-capable vehicles produced before November 2022.

