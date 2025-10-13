Oman office to focus on investment advisory, capital raising, and cross-border strategic partnerships aligned with Oman Vision 2040

BlueFive counts Oman sovereign-owned investment funds among its founding shareholders

BlueFive Capital now operates across the UK, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, UAE, Oman, and China with a team of 45 executives

Muscat, Oman: BlueFive Capital, a global investment solutions platform, has announced the launch of its legal entity in the Sultanate of Oman, BlueFive Capital Majan SPC, reinforcing the firm’s long-term commitment to the country and its growing role within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). This development lays the foundation for the opening of BlueFive’s Muscat office and underscores the firm’s dedication to supporting Oman’s economic diversification and capital markets development agenda. Oman’s sovereign investment funds are among the founding shareholders of BlueFive Capital.

Ashish Mehta, Director at BlueFive Capital, will head the firm’s new Muscat office. A seasoned investment professional with extensive experience across global markets and the GCC region, Mehta will oversee operations in Oman and lead efforts to build strong partnerships with local institutions, family offices, and international investors.

Oman, guided by Vision 2040, stands out as one of the GCC’s most forward-looking economies, defined by stable governance, strategic location, and a bold vision for diversification and sustainable development. The country continues to attract international investors seeking long-term value creation. BlueFive Capital’s entry reflects its confidence in Oman’s economic future and its commitment to contributing to that growth.

The Muscat office will serve as a hub for investment advisory, capital raising, and cross-border strategic partnerships, with a focus on priority sectors under Vision 2040, including infrastructure, logistics modernization, sustainable energy, and financial innovation. Initial efforts will centre on engaging local stakeholders while introducing global investors to high-impact opportunities. BlueFive’s Oman presence complements its existing GCC operations in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, creating a regionally integrated platform with global capabilities.

Hazem Ben-Gacem, CEO of BlueFive Capital, said: “Oman’s sovereign investment funds have been one of the early backers of BlueFive Capital in the initial days of its formation and as joint partners, we want to play an important role, alongside Omani institutions and private sector players to support the country's transformation goals and unlock cross-border capital opportunities. This will be the mandate of our newly opened Muscat office.”

About BlueFive Capital

BlueFive Capital is a global investment platform that today has $4.4 billion in AUM and targets opportunities in high-growth economies with the goal of transforming traditional financial models and fostering sustainable growth. Incorporated in Abu Dhabi Global Market and with offices in London, Manama, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Beijing, the firm offers private equity, real estate, infrastructure and financial products to private wealth, institutional and retail clients.