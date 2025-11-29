Abu Dhabi: BlueFive Capital today announced the launch of BlueFive Insurance, a dedicated platform to lead the consolidation, digitization, and specialization of the insurance industry across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and beyond.

The GCC insurance market, while possessing significant potential, remains heavily fragmented. BlueFive Insurance is founded on the conviction that the region is ripe for a new phase of growth driven by scale, technological adoption, and operational efficiency. The platform will actively pursue investments and acquisitions in both Sharia-compliant and conventional licensed insurers to build a market-leading, digitally native insurance group.

The platform's strategy is built on three core pillars:

Consolidation: Acquiring and integrating existing licensed players to achieve scale, reduce market fragmentation, and create a stronger, more resilient insurance champion for the region. Digitization: Leveraging advanced data intelligence and automation to enhance underwriting precision, distribution optimisation, improve risk management, and streamline customer interactions. Specialization: Focusing on operational excellence and introducing specialized capabilities that are currently underpenetrated in the local market, with a future view to applying this expertise to the reinsurance sector.

Following its initial focus on the GCC, BlueFive Insurance plans to expand its consolidation strategy to other markets in the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

BlueFive Insurance aims to be an unforgettable name playing a prolific role in advancing the insurance industry. Its goal is to redefine the insurance experience for customers and set new standards for performance and innovation in the region.

About BlueFive Capital

BlueFive Capital is a global investment platform that today has $8 billion in AUM and targets opportunities in high-potential economies with the goal of transforming traditional financial models and fostering sustainable growth. Incorporated in Abu Dhabi Global Market and with offices in nine cities including London, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Singapore and Beijing, the firm offers private equity, real estate, infrastructure and financial products to private wealth, institutional and retail clients.

BlueFive Capital was founded in November 2024 and is led by Hazem Ben-Gacem, one of the longest tenured professionals in global private equity. For more information, please visit www.bluefivecapital.com.

Contact:

Ayesha Daya

adaya@bluefivecapital.com