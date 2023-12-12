Blue Ocean Corporation, a world leader in supply chain training and the Middle East’s biggest training brand, has officially expanded its footprint in Europe with the opening of its first office in Europe in London, UK.

This new branch, located in Riverbank House, close to the London Bridge, is a breakthrough in Blue Ocean’s efforts to expand its global footprint, with many key collaborations already secured between Blue Ocean and local UK entities.

Blue Ocean recognizes Europe as a pivotal market for its internationally acclaimed supply chain, logistics, and procurement training solutions and is committed to driving an impact in tackling the skilled worker shortage crisis in the region.

Group CEO Dr. Sathya Menon, who was in London for the opening, said, “This expansion into London marks another major milestone in Blue Ocean's trajectory as we continue to serve as a dynamic and influential leader in the global training landscape. London will serve as the base for our business across Europe. Our next target is to establish our presence in Paris, France.”

The opening also witnessed the presence of John Ellis, COO of Blue Ocean, and local strategy partners Michael Profit, former CEO of Dubai World Central, and Andrew Sanders, Managing Director of Fieldfischer International.

The move comes as part of the organization’s ongoing expansion plans to support the training landscape globally, offering unparalleled skillset development opportunities to professionals worldwide. Earlier, this year, Blue Ocean opened new offices in Saudi Arabia and India.

“As a 25+ years old pioneering brand, Blue Ocean’s mission is to take a distinctive lead in charting the path to global empowerment. The London office sets the route to lay our operations across the European market,” added Abdul Azeez, Group Chairman of Blue Ocean Corporation.

One of the Middle East’s most trusted knowledge empowerment enterprises Blue Ocean is an award-winning organization renowned for its training excellence in the areas of procurement, logistics, supply chain, HR, administration, quality management, accounts, and aviation.

About Blue Ocean Corporation:

Founded in 1998, Blue Ocean Corporation is an award-winning organization recognized for its excellence, quality, values, and innovative products and solutions. The group has expanded widely over two decades, offering premium solutions to clients across diverse verticals – Training, Consultancy, Conferences, and Recruitment. Blue Ocean caters to a diversified client portfolio of 75+ nationalities and has a 150,000+ worldwide alumni community in 16+ countries with a strong presence in the MENA region and the Indian sub-continent.

