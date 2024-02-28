Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Bloom World Academy (BWA) proudly unveils its latest development, The NEXUS Centre for Post-16 studies, set to redefine the pre-university educational experience and will welcome Grade 11 IB students in September 2024. This ground-breaking initiative will ensure that students are fully prepared, not just academically, but also armed with essential life skills, ready for tertiary education and life beyond school.

Unique to BWA, the NEXUS Centre for Post-16 Studies will be housed in a dedicated university-style environment – a split-level expansive open plan learning and study space with mezzanine floor in the heart of the school. It will also feature tutorial rooms, seminar spaces with tiered seating, a student café, open study spaces, silent study pods, a common room area, library, and a counsellor’s office aiming to create an innovative, multi-purpose setting.

With flexible learning hours extending from 8am to 8pm, students will enjoy unrestricted access to resources, fostering an environment conducive to research, study, collaborative learning, mentorships and self-development. The implementation of the flipped learning approach sets the NEXUS Centre for Post-16 studies apart from other offerings and will provide students with course content and materials at the beginning of the year, enabling them to plan and take ownership of their learning. This practical approach enhances engagement, performance and overall learning in the class, aligning with students’ preferences over traditional pedagogy.

Real-world experiences will be seamlessly integrated into the curriculum through relevant work experience programmes and partnerships with businesses, connecting classroom learning to practical applications. Adaptive learning will take centre stage, with courses and programmes tailored to individual student needs, empowering them with control over their learning process and flexibility to pace themselves. The NEXUS Centre for Post-16 studies will go beyond academic excellence by incorporating a future ready life skills programme, which will offer courses in financial management, health and well-being, safety, and essential life skills. In addition, students will also gain practical lessons in decision-making, problem-solving, self-awareness, self-esteem, self-confidence, assertiveness, emotional coping, stress resistance, interpersonal relationships, friendship formation, societal adjustment and more.

The Small Class Sizes at the NEXUS Centre for Post-16 studies will ensure personalised attention, fostering better teacher-student relationships, increased academic achievement, and preparation for higher education.

This holistic and student-centric approach is inclusive of a comprehensive package featuring digital devices such as MacBooks and iPad Pro’s, which will further enhance the learning experience for students making the NEXUS Centre for Post-16 studies a trailblazer in education which will set new standards for excellence not only in the UAE but in the region.

The NEXUS Centre for Post-16 studies will also offer scholarships of up to 100% based on merit and is committed to delivering top-tier education to the local and global community.

As an IBDP/CP candidate* school, BWA will also provide an extensive array of educational pathways encompassing the Diploma Programme (IBDP) and Career-Related Programme (IBCP). In additional BWA will offer courses which will be part of the IBCP, including a pioneering short course in AI and Engineering, reflecting the school’s commitment to innovative and dynamic learning experiences.

John Bell, Founding Principal, Bloom World Academy said: “At Bloom World Academy, we like to do things differently, and our new Nexus Centre for Post-16 studies, goes beyond conventional academics offering the ultimate pre-university educational experience to our students. It will be a hub for inspiring creativity, collaboration, independence, research and a lifelong love for learning. Our vision is to ignite enduring curiosity and to empower students to chase not just an ambitious future but a future of their choice.”

BWA’s team of dedicated counsellors, coaches and mentors will guide students through every step of their academic journey, fostering an environment conducive to growth and success.

BWA is proud to usher in a new era of secondary education, where innovation, adaptability and personalised learning seamlessly join to shape the leaders of tomorrow. Students that enroll in September 2024, will graduate in Spring 2026 with either an International Baccalaureate Diploma or Career-Related Programme.

For more information and to book a school tour today, visit bloomworldacademy.ae or contact

For media enquires please contact:

Plus 1 Communications / nermine@plus1comms.com

*Bloom World Academy is accredited by the IB to provide the MYP and is a Candidate School for the PYP and DP & CP progammes. This school is pursuing authorization as an IB World School. These are schools that share a common philosophy—a commitment to high quality, challenging, international education that Bloom World Academy believes is important for our students.

*Only schools authorized by the IB Organization can offer any of its four academic programmes: the Primary Years Programme (PYP), the Middle Years Programme (MYP), the Diploma Programme, or the Career-related Programme (CP). Candidate status gives no guarantee that authorization will be granted. For further information about the IB and its programmes, visit www.ibo.org

About Bloom World Academy

A creative, family first school for students aged 18 months to 18 years old, Bloom World Academy is a premium IB curriculum school that believes that education should be dynamic, creative and constantly evolving. The Academy dares to do things differently and offers a flexible and customised education to its students. The state-of-the-art campus is located in the heart of Dubai in Al Barsha and is the first own-brand school to be launched by leading school provider in the UAE, Bloom Education.

Bloom World Academy is now accepting admissions for the current academic year, with limited places available in certain year groups, as well as for 2024/25. For more information and to book a school tour today, visit bloomworldacademy.ae

For more information please visit, bloomworldacademy.ae

About Bloom Education

Bloom Education supports the development of future generations through partnerships with world-class international education brands, owns brand schools and nurseries, and the operation of UAE Charter Schools and New Generation Schools.



A pioneer in the Middle East education sector for more than 10 years, Bloom Education has introduced and operated leading American, English and International Baccalaureate curriculum education brands in the UAE market and has provided exceptional educational experiences and opportunities to more than 16,000 students. The partner of choice for international school brand Brighton College, Bloom Education has been entrusted to deliver and sustain the highest international standards locally and has been selected by Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) to operate the Abu Dhabi Charter Schools programme. Bloom Education has also been chosen by Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) to operate schools in the Northern Emirates, as part of the ‘Ajyal’ (new ‘generation’) school initiative.



With a keen focus on providing the best educational opportunities to help craft better futures for the youth of the UAE, Bloom Education launched its first ‘own-brand’ premium IB school, Bloom World Academy, in Dubai in August 2022. The school has introduced many firsts in the UAE, such as Learning Achievement Passports (LAP), individual learning pathways and the later start time of 9am, allowing for students’ learning to be in balance with family life.Bloom Education’s opportunity-rich environments allow it to nurture its community of students so they can reach their highest potential – intellectually, physically, socially, and emotionally and their success is reflected in the high quality of their graduates who continue their studies at leading universities around the world, including Ivy league and Russell Group.