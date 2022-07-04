Abu Dhabi – UAE: Leading real estate development company, Bloom Holding, has announced that all expats and foreigners are now able to own property at its recently-launched residential development, Bloom Living, a fully integrated and all-inclusive community located in Abu Dhabi.

Bloom Living’s recent designation as an investment zone will allow buyers of all nationalities to purchase residential units in the development. A step that mirrors Bloom Living’s alignment with Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030 which highlights the importance of diversity, inclusivity, and a high standard of living towards sustained economic development. The aspirational community will bring together residents of all ages, cultures, and ethnicities, to deliver a superior living experience that promotes genuine human connection.

CEO of Bloom Holding, Carlos Wakim said: “The designation of Bloom Living as an investment zone will open up ownership for residential units among an expanded demographic of buyers, which will help increase long term investment and encourage longer term residency.”

“However, the investment zone designation alone is not enough; it has to be complimented with building the right product at the right price in the right location. At Bloom, we are committed to providing UAE residents with a diversity of real estate services that directly address their evolving needs, and now we are offering a fully integrated all-inclusive community for all nationalities.” He added.

Built over an area of 2.2 million sqm, the iconic gated community features more than 4,000 homes, including a selection of villas, townhouses, and apartments, to suit the unique needs of residents of all generations. Bloom Living’s architecture is inspired by the rustic vibe of the Mediterranean and seamlessly fuses traditional Spanish design with contemporary finishings.

The highly convenient community is located within Zayed City and close to Abu Dhabi International Airport. Bloom Living will be built in various phases. Cordoba, Phase 1 of Bloom Living, had sold out within a remarkable four hours of release onto the market, it is scheduled for completion in Q4 2024. The second phase of the iconic gated community will be released before the end of this year.

-Ends-

About Bloom Holding

A subsidiary of National Holding, Bloom Holding is one of the UAE’s foremost holding companies, committed to building, operating, and investing in premium communities and enriching the lives of our customers through the development and management of real estate, education, and hospitality assets. Bloom Holding is driven by its vision to go beyond the buyer and investors’ expectations through design and partnerships with best-in-class providers to meet the aspirations of new urban communities in their demand for a better lifestyle and quality of life. Bloom Properties specialises in developing residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects in top lifestyle destinations– including Bloom Gardens, Bloom Marina, Saadiyat Island, Jumeirah Village Circle.

Properties:

Units delivered to date over 5,000

Units in the pipeline over 4,000

Total number of residential units in leasing portfolio – 1,000 units

Hospitality:

2 hotels – Marriott Downtown / The Abu Dhabi EDITION

630 Guest Rooms

128 Executive Apartments

Schools:

13 schools (4 private international / 7 Charter Schools/2 Northern Emirates Schools)

1 nursery

Over 13,000 students

Design & Management Services:

Over 5,000 units under management

Bloom Living

Bloom Living, an integrated community located in Abu Dhabi, is built over an area of 2.2 million sqm. Inspired by the Mediterranean architecture, Bloom Living will feature more than 4,000 homes including a selection of villas, townhouses, and apartments. Phase one, Cordoba – named after the Andalusian city, comprises of a total of 257 town homes and detached villas. Units range from two-and three-bedroom townhouses with sizes ranging from 150m2 to 170m2. There will also be a range of three- to six- bedroom detached villas from 250m2 to 515m2.

The highly convenient community is located close to Zayed City and Abu Dhabi International Airport. Bloom Living will be home to a bustling Town Centre featuring top F&B and retail outlets. The community will also include several amenities and activities, including recreation centres, a swim club, lagoon pool clubs, walking and cycling tracks, retail and F&B outlets, high-rated schools, and a clinic. The community comprises of a wide range of parks including an agro park, dog park, yoga park, pool parks, and children’s’ play areas.