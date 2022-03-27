Abu Dhabi – UAE: Leading real estate development company, Bloom Holding, today announced that Cordoba, the first phase of its 9 billion AED Bloom Living - a new, fully-inclusive, integrated community in Abu Dhabi - has sold out within a remarkable 4 hours of release onto the market. The company has also announced that it will be releasing the second phase of the iconic gated community before the end of the year.

The sell-out demonstrates the strength of Bloom Living’s proposition as a multi-generational community that has everything residents need to thrive in day-to-day life. Bringing together people of all ages, cultures and ethnicities, the community aims to deliver a superior living experience that promotes genuine human connection.

Bloom Holding CEO, Carlos Wakim said: “This latest sell-out, once again highlights the trust that the people of the UAE place in the Bloom name; it also reflects Bloom’s dedication to providing communities that directly address the evolving needs of residents and the real estate landscape.

“The success of Cordoba reflects our commitment to developing high quality communities that have everything residents need to pursue a life most meaningful to them – from best-in-class Mediterranean inspired homes designed to international best standards to a wide range of amenities and facilities for the whole family. Quality is at the heart of our value proposition, and it is why so many people continue to invest in the Bloom brand”.

The first phase, which was named after the Andalusian city - in line with the community’s Mediterranean rustic vibe. Units ranged from two-and three-bedroom townhouses with sizes ranging from 150m2 to 170m2. There were also several three- to six- bedroom detached villas from 250m2 to 515m2. Prices started from AED 1.5 million, with attractive payment plans offered, reflecting Bloom’s commitment to providing value for money whilst also adhering to the highest quality standards.

Built over an area of 2.2 million sqm, Bloom Living features more than 4,000 homes, including a selection of villas, townhouses, and apartments to suit the unique needs of residents of all generations. The community’s architecture seamlessly fuses traditional Spanish design with contemporary finishings.

At the heart of the development will be the bustling “Town Centre” which will represent a lively hub of activity and include a sunrise and sunset plaza. Residents and visitors alike will be able to enjoy several F&B and retail outlets. The centre will also include a healthcare clinic and several other amenities to ensure that residents have everything they need without ever needing to leave the community – and all within walking distance. Bloom Living will also be home to two outstanding international schools, which are strategically located to be reached by foot or bicycle from anywhere within the development.

The focal point of the community will be a large lake which will represent a community meeting point, around which residents can walk, run, and cycle, making it an ideal home for those seeking a peaceful life. Furthermore, the lake will act as an important point of connectivity, with pathways linking to all amenities and neighbourhoods. The use of water, in addition to the community’s beautiful flora, aims to create calm and serene surroundings that reinforce Bloom Living’s commitment to promoting health and wellbeing.

Residents will also benefit from an extensive selection of recreational activities and facilities suitable for all energy levels - from yoga, linear and agro parks to swimming pools and gyms. There will also be several regular events and festivities which will aim to bring the entire community together. Pets are very welcome, with dedicated dog parks to ensure that every member of the family is catered for.

The highly convenient community is located in Zayed City and close to Abu Dhabi International Airport. Bloom Living will be built in various phases. Cordoba is scheduled for completion in latest Q4 2024

The highly convenient community is located close to Zayed City and Abu Dhabi International Airport. Bloom Living will be home to a bustling Town Centre featuring top F&B and retail outlets. The community will also include several amenities and activities, including recreation centres, a swim club, lagoon pool clubs, walking and cycling tracks, retail and F&B outlets, high-rated schools, and a clinic. The community comprises of a wide range of parks including an agro park, dog park, yoga park, pool parks, and children’s’ play areas.