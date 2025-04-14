UAE: Blis, a trusted leader in location-powered advertising and analytics, achieved remarkable success in its first-ever omnichannel campaign executed in partnership with JCDecaux Play+ and Group M. The campaign’s success was announced at the JCDecaux Play+ programmatic launch event in Dubai.

The campaign, specially tailored for the launch of Huawei's premium luxury phone ‘Mate XT’, aimed to position the device as a premium offering and raise awareness among the target audience segments. Its primary objective was to position the device as a premium offering and raise awareness among the target audience. In line with this, Blis, JCDecaux Play+, and Group M, collaborated to deliver a solution that combines the diverse capabilities of programmatic Digital Out-of-Home (pDOOH) and geotargeted mobile advertising.

The campaign specifically sought to reach passengers from the GCC region and China using premium advertising assets and a cross-channel strategy, to maximise efficiency and measurability. As part of this, programmatically targeted ads were displayed at high-impact large format screens at Dubai International Airport (DXB) Terminals 1 and 3 Arrivals, appearing only when flights from the GCC region and China land. Moreover, geotargeted mobile campaigns were broadcasted by Blis to further enhance the precision targeting and engage audiences primed by the pDOOH exposure.

The campaign yielded exceptional results, with the pDOOH garnering 10,225 plays and 1.2 million impressions, achieving 3.03 times more efficiency as compared to traditional DOOH advertising. Mobile retargeting, on the other hand, recorded an impressive 2.3 million impressions, gaining double the engagement rate as compared to industry benchmarks.

Karim Hassan, Commercial Director at Blis said: “We are honoured to announce the success of the personalised campaign that we executed for Huawei in partnership with JCDecaux Play+ and Group M. The success exemplifies our longstanding commitment to facilitating seamless omnichannel experiences that reach the right users at the right time, securing quantifiable results for our clients. We look forward to forging more impactful partnerships in the future, offering our clients best-in-class targeted advertising solutions which can maximise engagement.”

Dom Kozak, Director of Programmatic at JCDecaux Play+ said: “Our successful partnership with Blis and Group M for the Huawei omnichannel campaign demonstrates the immense capabilities of pDOOH. The technology, particularly when combined with other channels like mobile advertising, can be a powerful tool to drive the success of geo-targeted advertising.”

Yasmine Al-Turk, Advanced DOOH & Digital Supply lead GrOUPM NEXUS from Group M said: “At Group M, we believe that the synergetic capabilities of pDOOH and mobile advertising can help deliver exceptional results, as demonstrated by the success of the Huawei Mate XT launch campaign. Furthermore, by combining the power of data and technology, brands can significantly increase their conversion rates, paving the way for long-term growth.”

The campaign’s success highlights the effectiveness of a unified omnichannel strategy in reaching target audiences with precision and impact, positioning it as a powerful new approach for premium brand launches. Bolstered by this achievement, Blis, a subsidiary of JGroup, remains steadfast in its efforts to help brands understand, reach and engage consumers.

