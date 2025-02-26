Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Positive Zero, the Middle East’s leading decarbonization and energy transition provider, has revealed record growth over the past 12 months. Since aligning with the world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock, in December 2023, Positive Zero has doubled its earnings and nearly tripled its capital expenditure on projects, year-on-year. Since then, the company has almost doubled its total solar power generation capacity, with the signing of 43 new distributed solar projects across the GCC region in 2024.

In 2025, Positive Zero anticipates further growth in decentralized infrastructure across Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Oman. Businesses and industries across the region are exploring decarbonization and renewable energy solutions, to reduce their carbon footprints and operational costs across facilities and equipment.

“Market dynamics are changing and many businesses have identified sustainability targets that align with national government Net Zero agendas. The private sector has a key role to play in decarbonization through the implementation of renewables, energy efficiency and electrification. To support this, we are deploying capital to rapidly scale clean energy projects across the region and provide the necessary financing to ensure that decarbonization is both practical and affordable for businesses,” said David Auriau, Co-Founder and CEO at Positive Zero.

During the past year, Positive Zero has combined the region’s largest distributed solar power business SirajPower, energy efficiency leader Taka Solutions and clean electric mobility pioneer Hypr Energy, under one unified umbrella. This new integrated model, which it calls ‘Decarbonization-as-a-Service’, provides businesses with a suite of clean energy solutions such as solar powered rooftops and carports, hybrid systems, energy efficiency management, on-demand batteries, electric fleet management and charging infrastructure. Positive Zero also offers intelligent financing to provide businesses with subscription models that require no upfront investment.

Positive Zero has also seen the growth of talent within its operations. The business has recently opened new offices in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and Manama, Bahrain, hiring local talent to drive on-ground initiatives. Overall, its diverse regional team across UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain has grown over the last six months alone, bringing the total team to more than 150 people.

Mohammed Abdulghaffar Hussain, Co-Founder and Chairman of Positive Zero said, “Businesses like Amazon, Tesla, Netflix and Airbnb all started as challengers, disrupting long standing business models. Government and business leaders in the Middle East understand that we must change the way energy is generated and consumed, to be sustainable and economically competitive. Our business model clearly aligns with those goals and with robust financial backing, we are well positioned to take advantage in 2025 and beyond.”

Through its sustainable business model, Positive Zero is supporting the visions of the region, including the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy, Saudi Green Initiative, the Bahrain National Energy Strategy and Oman National Net Zero by 2050 plan.

Overall, across its distributed solar power portfolio, energy efficiency and energy storage projects, fleet electrification and clean charging infrastructure, in 2024 Positive Zero supported a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions of more than 250,000 tons. That is an equivalent amount to the carbon absorbed by 4 million trees over a decade.

About Positive Zero

Positive Zero is changing the game. As the Middle East’s energy transition leaders, we are empowering a new energy economy by making the decarbonization process fast, simple and profitable.

Hundreds of businesses across diverse industries have cut operational costs by up to 50% and reduced carbon footprint by up to 70% with Positive Zero’s decarbonization-as-a-service offering. With no upfront investment required by clients, Positive Zero handles everything from design and financing, to construction and operation of on-site infrastructure, providing comprehensive solutions in distributed generation, energy efficiency, and clean mobility.

With more than 200MW of distributed solar installations in operation and over 100 million kWh in energy consumption savings monitored and managed by digital solutions, Positive Zero continues to grow and reinforce its position as the largest provider of sustainable and decentralized power infrastructure in the region. The result is a reduction of over 250,000 tons of carbon emissions annually, equivalent to planting 4 million trees and nurturing them for a decade.