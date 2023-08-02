Dubai – Black+Decker launched "Easy Life, Balanced Home”, an influential movement for social change that aims to push families to share home responsibilities and break stereotypes. Aimed at highlighting the unequal distribution of domestic chores seen and witnessed in households, the brand believes the campaign will help spark a much larger, concerted push to create not only awareness but change, in the wider landscape.

Commenting on the initiative, Rahul Chandra, Head of Marketing at Black+Decker said:” As a forward-thinking brand, it is our responsibility to break stereotypes, to raise consciousness of the elephant in the room, the much ignored and less talked about ‘unequal distribution of household chores’ in a world where we constantly seek balance.

Marketers have portrayed a typical view of household responsibilities. Black+Decker has the most convenient appliances for everyone to use, from kitchen to garden and DIY tools. The movement ‘Easy Life, Balanced Home’ echoes the brand’s purpose of ‘making life at home easier’. The company plans to take this movement to various consumer touchpoints and strive to make a positive impact across households, one home at a time.

Known for celebrating ‘Home Champions’ through the Easy by Design philosophy, Black+Decker promises to ‘make life at home easier’ and help consumers make the most of their time at home. Black+Decker’s positive brand sentiments resonate with the consumer lifestyle philosophy of how a home should be - easy, inspiring, responsible, reliable and balanced. The latest product launches, namely the Dual Zone Air Fryer, The SUMMIT Series Stick Vacuum Cleaners, and The REVIVA range of sustainable tools are testimony to their commitment to do just that.

Black+Decker is a brand that continues to contribute positively towards making society a better place by not only making lives easier through the adoption and usage of the latest technologies, and sustainable materials but also helping drive change.

