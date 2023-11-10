BlackBrick, Africa’s fastest-growing apartment hotel apartment network, has sold 80% of its Bedfordview urban resort, which is being developed in partnership with Growthpoint Properties (JSE: GRT) and in association with BlackBrick Developments.

Set inside a 35,000sqm forest, BlackBrick Bedford is positioned perfectly between Sandton and OR Tambo International Airport.

The development is enjoying brisk sales as it nears completion at the end of 2023. BlackBrick Co-Founder Jonathan Liebmann explains that Blackbrick Bedford is prime real estate because of its strategic location, great range of amenities and facilities, and mix of investment options with projected returns in excess of 11% for investors.

BlackBrick Bedford is the group’s fourth development after BlackBrick 1 & 2 in the heart of Sandton and BlackBrick Foreshore in Cape Town – with a fifth property, BlackBrick Gardens, currently in the pre-sales phase.

With its developments, BlackBrick aims to knit first the city – and then the world - together, creating a club network which offers members the opportunity to work between the different clubs across South Africa and in other key local global locations, once they are established in the near future.

“People are realising the investment and growth opportunities afforded by our growing network of developments,” says Liebmann. “Those who bought into our BlackBrick Club in Sandton can already access the Foreshore facilities as well – Bedfordview is next, then Gardens and into the rest of the continent and the world – it’s an exponential opportunity in terms of personal, investment and business growth. They don’t own an apartment - they own a piece of a network”.

These properties also represent a game-changing sustainability-focused approach to property development where surplus office space is converted into prime living space, solving the scarcity of residential options in key locations.

Growthpoint, which is constantly seeking the best use for each building in its portfolio, recognised the benefits of this exceptional site, initially for an office park and then, as the area evolved, for BlackBrick Bedford.

Paul Kollenberg, Growthpoint Properties Head of Asset Management: Office, says, “With innovative design and urban forest setting, BlackBrick Bedford offers an exceptional location in a high-end, vibrant neighbourhood, rich with amenities that offer dynamic lifestyle opportunities.

“The conversion from office to prime residential is the first of its kind in the area and is a tremendous step towards sustainability, blending existing business infrastructure and appealing live-work-play opportunities,” Kollenberg says.

BlackBrick Bedford is close to OR Tambo International Airport, minutes away from the amazing range of retail and restaurants at Eastgate, Bedford Centre, Park Meadows Shopping Centre, Village View Shopping Centre and The Neighbourhood Square

The area is also home to several of SA’s leading schools, from pre-primary to high schools, including SAHETI school, St Andrews School for Girls, King David Linksfield, Crawford International Bedfordview and Holy Rosary School. It is also near numerous top names in hospitals, medical and health care and surrounded by various sports and fitness facilities.

As with all BlackBrick developments, its new Bedfordview urban resort will service long and short-stay residential and travelling communities and will be packed with its popular facilities, services and amenities such as co-working spaces, padel, pool clubhouse, , running trail, all-day cafe and deli.

Facilities aside, BlackBrick’s ‘stay, work, become’ philosophy aims to connect entrepreneurs and help them foster their growing enterprises with targeted talks, seminars and masterclasses – and they can then expand their fledgling businesses by taking advantage of the city-to-city network and accessing facilities at other BlackBrick properties, for free.

“Blackbrick Bedford is the next step toward revolutionising how people live, work and stay with our mix of hotel and apartment offerings,” says Liebmann.

