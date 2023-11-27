Dubai: - According to data from the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), an average flight produces 285 grams of CO2 per kilometer per passenger. It's the most polluting mode of travel, yet also the most convenient and widely used, especially for business trips. The climate emergency requires all industries to urgently address their emissions. This is why BizAway (www.bizaway.com), a scaleup operating since 2015, which in early 2021 became the world's first B Corp-certified company dedicated to business travel, has developed six tips to help businesses reduce and offset the impact generated by their business trips.

Shiraz Ahmad Farooqui Regional business director stated “From the outset, Bizaway has recognized the significance of mitigating emissions and addressing environmental issues. In 2022, we distinguished ourselves within our industry by being the first TMC to earn the B Corp certification with an outstanding score of 92.8.“. He then highlighted Bizaway’s exceptional standing, noting, “This achievement places us within the top 5% of B Corps globally.”

In light of COP 28, BizAway renews its focus on providing sustainable solutions for business travel. The six tips previously introduced by BizAway take on added relevance as the world’s leaders convene to discuss climate change and sustainable practices:

Calculate your carbon footprint : First and foremost, companies should be fully aware of their environmental impact and equip themselves with various tools that calculate the exact CO2 emissions of their bookings. The goal is to offset their impact through nonprofit organizations that, for example, plant trees or engage in other green initiatives.

: First and foremost, companies should be fully aware of their environmental impact and equip themselves with various tools that calculate the exact CO2 emissions of their bookings. The goal is to offset their impact through nonprofit organizations that, for example, plant trees or engage in other green initiatives. Transform your travel policy into a green travel policy : In cases where a company cannot use CO2 offset tools, it can make efforts to make its travel policy more environmentally friendly. This can involve deciding which trips are necessary and which ones aren't, potentially turning them into online meetings or selecting accommodations that offer services to offset their impact.

: In cases where a company cannot use CO2 offset tools, it can make efforts to make its travel policy more environmentally friendly. This can involve deciding which trips are necessary and which ones aren't, potentially turning them into online meetings or selecting accommodations that offer services to offset their impact. Prefer non-stop flights: Direct flights are often more expensive but are undoubtedly the more sustainable option. Therefore, where possible, companies should increase the travel budget, giving their employees the option to choose direct flights over those with layovers.

Direct flights are often more expensive but are undoubtedly the more sustainable option. Therefore, where possible, companies should increase the travel budget, giving their employees the option to choose direct flights over those with layovers. Avoid checked baggage : The heavier the plane, the more CO2 is produced. Therefore, it's preferable to travel with carry-on luggage, especially for short trips or when accommodation with laundry service is available.

: The heavier the plane, the more CO2 is produced. Therefore, it's preferable to travel with carry-on luggage, especially for short trips or when accommodation with laundry service is available. Choose more sustainable or actively committed airlines: Not all airlines emit the same amount of emissions. Therefore, it's always worth evaluating which airline to use based on their commitment to sustainability. Additionally, some airlines proactively offset at least a portion of their emissions.

Not all airlines emit the same amount of emissions. Therefore, it's always worth evaluating which airline to use based on their commitment to sustainability. Additionally, some airlines proactively offset at least a portion of their emissions. Use sustainable transportation if possible: When flying is not necessary, companies can encourage their employees to use more environmentally friendly modes of transportation, such as electric cars or trains, by providing incentives and education on making the right choice.

Expanding on the company’s commitment to sustainability, Shiraz Ahmad Farooqui also remarked on the innovative tools Bizaway has implemented. “We’ve pioneered the CO2 offset system within our booking platform, which doesn’t just calculate but actively offsets the carbon footprint of corporate travel. This feature has not only drawn new clientele but also aligns with the regional commitment to environmental consciousness,” he explained.

As the global community focuses on the outcomes of COP 28, BizAway stands as a proactive player in the business travel industry, aligning its services and initiatives with the broader goal of a sustainable and responsible future.

-Ends-

About BizAway

BizAway was born in January 2015 with the goal of simplifying the management of business travel for companies. Its founders, Luca Carlucci (CEO) and Flavio Del Bianco (CTO), combined their passions for travel and technology to create proprietary software capable of offering an agile and flexible service.Thanks to its digital platform, BizAway offers customized solutions to streamline business travel management, improve productivity, and lower costs for companies. The company has offices in Italy (Spilimbergo and Milan), in Spain (Barcelona and Vigo) Albania (Shkodër) and Dubai ( United Arab Emirates).

Since its creation, BizAway has achieved considerable success, with a team of over 250 employees, over 500,000 bookings and more than 10 million euros in savings for the over 800 companies. For more information, visit https://bizaway.com