2024 has been a year of diversification for Bitpanda’s modular offering. A partnership with LBBW focused on a corporate offer, while Solaris focused on a custody solution

The UAE digital assets market revenue is expected to reach US$453.2m in 2024

Bitpanda Technology Solutions has also recently expanded to the Middle East, offering partners in the UAE the same infrastructure in the coming months

Scalability, modularity, safety, integration speed, and Bitpanda’s reputation for regulatory excellence are some of the core reasons partners are choosing Bitpanda Technology Solutions

Dubai UAE: Bitpanda Technology Solutions, the leading European digital assets infrastructure provider, is now trusted by several of Europe’s biggest banks and fintechs to provide the infrastructure necessary for their users to invest and trade digital assets. Thanks to these new partnerships, the total number of end users who can access digital assets via Bitpanda’s infrastructure is now more than 25m.

Throughout 2023, Bitpanda Technology Solutions developed its product offering to incorporate several of the innovations available as part of Bitpanda’s core offer. This means Bitpanda Technology Solutions partners now have access to a crypto asset offering of over 400 coins, crypto leverage trading, institutional HSM cold storage custody both on-premise and as a service, and operational models ranging from fully in-house hosted to fully remote. This is alongside a fully regulatory setup that includes several licences, a full range of digital assets from stocks and ETFs to commodities and precious metals, and a range of best-in-class security features. All these benefits can still be integrated by partners as part of a modular and scaled 24/7 trading infrastructure in as little as 3 months.

Lukas Enzersdorfer-Konrad, CEO of Bitpanda Technology Solutions commented: “More and more banks and financial entities are entering this space driven by the adoption of digital assets. Our incredible growth is proof of this and that we have become the preferred digital asset infrastructure partner for institutions. As demand increases, competition also increases, and institutions face a choice: offer digital assets and benefit from new revenues or lose customers to competitors. It's a clear case of sink or swim.”

Projected to reach a revenue of US$453.2 million in 2024, the sector is anticipated to grow at a steady 8.01% CAGR until 2028, reaching a total value of US$616.8 million[1].This growth is expected to be driven by a rising user base, projected to increase from 28.79% penetration in 2024 to 31.92% by 2028. While the US remains the global leader in digital assets revenue, the UAE's market is poised for significant expansion, with average revenue per user estimated at US$164.1 in 2024[2]

Walid BenOthman, Managing Director: “Bitpanda Technology Solutions has consistently set new standards in the digital assets industry, achieving remarkable success year after year. Our goal is to emulate this success in the MENA region, and with the UAE digital assets market expected to grow further, there is a strong appetite. Investors are eager to trade digital assets, and companies must decide whether to provide this opportunity and increase their revenue or let their competitors capture this growing market. The choice is clear.”

In the last 12 months, Bitpanda Technology Solutions has announced both new partners and expansions to existing partnerships. Additionally, the team has made its first international expansion, opening a new office in the Middle East to serve customers in the UAE.

About Bitpanda Technology Solutions

Bitpanda Technology Solutions is one of the most scalable digital assets infrastructure providers in Europe and worldwide. The platform enables FinTechs, traditional banks, and online platforms to offer regulated trading, investment, and custody services for stocks/ETFs, cryptocurrencies, precious metals, and commodities. Partners can build their own offerings on an ISO 27001-certified and time-tested infrastructure. This fully modular platform allows for integration via state-of-the-art API or direct white label.

