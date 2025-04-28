Dubai, UAE – BitGo, the leading infrastructure provider of digital asset solutions, is pleased to announce that its Dubai subsidiary, BitGo Custody MENA FZE, has received a Virtual Assets Service Provider (VASP) operating license to provide Virtual Asset Custody Services and Staking, from Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA). This approval follows BitGo’s receipt of the in-principle approval (IPA) in January 2025, and marks a significant milestone in BitGo’s global expansion of its suite of regulated, institutional-grade custody solutions.

With this license, BitGo Custody MENA FZE can offer its secure and efficient cold storage custody services to Institutional and Qualified Investors in the UAE. This achievement underscores BitGo’s commitment to regulatory compliance and security, meeting the growing demand for trusted digital asset services in the region.

Ben Choy, General Manager of BitGo Custody MENA FZE, said, “At BitGo, we provide the most secure and scalable solutions for the digital asset economy. A large part of this effort is ensuring we adhere to the highest regulatory standards. Receiving authorization from VARA reinforces our role as a trusted partner for institutional investors and allows us to provide our award winning services from Dubai.”

Dubai is rapidly emerging as a global hub for digital asset innovation, making it a strategic location for BitGo’s expansion into the region.

Beyond custody, BitGo continues to establish itself as a leading global provider of digital asset products and services, having recently secured its position as the world’s largest staking platform by total locked value with $48 billion in assets staked.

About BitGo

BitGo is the leading infrastructure provider of digital asset solutions, delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. Since our founding in 2013, we have focused on enabling our clients to securely navigate the digital asset space. With a large global presence through multiple regulated entities, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the industry's top brands, exchanges, and platforms, as well as millions of retail investors worldwide. As the operational backbone of the digital economy, BitGo handles a significant portion of Bitcoin network transactions and is the largest independent digital asset custodian, and staking provider, in the world. For more information, visit www.bitgo.com.

