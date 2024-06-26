Global: Bitget Wallet the world's leading Web3 trading ecosystem, has launched a comprehensive support package for the TON network. This initiative strengthens Bitget Wallet's connection to decentralised applications within the TON ecosystem, catering to the community's growing interest.

With the integration of the TON Connect protocol, users can effortlessly connect to TON dApps, facilitating exploration and interaction with various applications. The newly introduced TON dApp zone highlights top TON dApps, including sections for Telegram Tap2Earn and Open League. Users can access popular Tap2Earn games such as Catizen and Hamster Kombat, while the Open League section features an incentive program rewarding users who provide liquidity and support to TON projects.

According to Alvin Kan, Bitget Wallet's COO, the Web3 wallet observed a significant increase in new users following the integration of the TON Connect protocol. This rise is attributed to the growing popularity of TON ecosystem games. Alvin reckons that these developments will attract more users to Bitget Wallet and encourage broader participation in the TON ecosystem and the crypto industry at large.

Last November, Bitget Wallet integrated the TON mainnet, allowing users to create TON wallets and manage assets via its app and Chrome extension. The ecosystem's growth has been strengthened by Telegram's 900 million users, leading to a surge in daily active addresses that have surpassed those of Ethereum. The popularity of Telegram bots has further simplified Web3 transactions for users.

Alvin Kan noted, "With 3.2 billion gamers globally, the on-chain gaming sector remains largely untapped. Web3's token economy might bring a groundbreaking game that attracts traditional gamers." Bitget Wallet is committed to providing convenient and secure services, aiming to promote cryptocurrency adoption and application.

Bitget Wallet has recently launched the Bitget Onchain Layer and a $10 million BWB Ecosystem Fund aimed at accelerating the development of native dApps within Bitget Wallet. This initiative supports aligned projects and enhances the wallet’s ecosystem. Additionally, Bitget Wallet has also launched its native token, BWB, on the Bitget Launchpad. This token offers community governance, access to ecosystem airdrops, and rewards. The token launch follows a significant $30 million investment from Bitget, emphasizing the wallet's strategic growth.

These efforts highlight Bitget Wallet's dedication to expanding its services and enhancing user engagement, solidifying its position as a major player in the Web3 and cryptocurrency sectors.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is Asia's largest and a leading global Web3 wallet with over 20 million users worldwide. It offers a comprehensive range of features, including asset management, intelligent market data, swap trading, launchpad, inscribing, NFT, DApp, and token earning center. Currently, it supports more than 100 major blockchains, hundreds of EVM-compatible chains, and over 250,000 cryptocurrencies. Bitget Wallet enhances liquidity by aggregating it across hundreds of top DEXs and cross-chain bridges, facilitating seamless trading on nearly 50 blockchains.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | Discord