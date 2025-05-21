Abu Dhabi – Bitcoin Suisse, the leading Swiss crypto financial service provider, is proud to announce that its subsidiary BTCS (Middle East) Ltd. has received an In-Principle Approval (IPA) from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of ADGM. This milestone represents a significant step forward in Bitcoin Suisse’s strategic expansion, reinforcing its commitment to regulatory compliance, financial innovation, and global growth. With this achievement, Bitcoin Suisse is set to expand into the Middle East, introducing a refined and client-centric approach to crypto finance.

The granting of the IPA from ADGM’s FSRA paves the way for Bitcoin Suisse to secure full licensing soon, allowing it to provide regulated crypto financial services - including trading of virtual assets, crypto securities and derivatives, as well as local custody - within the ADGM’s dynamic international financial center. ADGM is recognized as one of the most advanced and well-regulated jurisdictions. Its virtual asset framework is globally acknowledged for its comprehensive regulations, making it the largest regulated hub for virtual assets in the MENA region.

“The In-Principle approval marks an important milestone in our global expansion journey,” said Ceyda Majcen, Head of Global Expansion and designated Senior Executive Officer of BTCS (Middle East) Ltd. “It reflects our strong commitment to maintaining the highest standards of transparency, security, and regulatory excellence. Abu Dhabi, one of the Middle East’s fastest-growing financial centers, presents a compelling opportunity for growth. We look forward to working closely with the FSRA to obtain our full license and bring our decade of experience in crypto finance to the region’s rapidly evolving digital asset ecosystem.”

Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief of Market Development Officer at ADGM, said, “ADGM congratulates Bitcoin Suisse on receiving its IPA from the FSRA of ADGM. Their expansion plans to the region to provide regulated crypto financial services within the international financial centre is a testament to the immense opportunities available within Abu Dhabi. We look forward to Bitcoin Suisse receiving their Financial Services Permission (FSP) and their contribution to ADGM's dynamic ecosystem.”

Bitcoin Suisse has built a strong reputation as a trusted crypto financial service provider in Switzerland, offering secure and compliant crypto asset solutions for private individuals and institutional clients with its deep expertise, precision and personal engagement. The company securely holds over USD $6 billion (AED 22.2 billion) in digital assets under custody and more than USD $2.6 billion (AED 8.9 billion) in institutional staking services, making it one of the largest providers of digital asset custody and institutional staking solutions globally.

By entering the ADGM ecosystem, Bitcoin Suisse aims to leverage the region’s progressive regulatory framework to offer its clients a robust, transparent, and fully regulated platform for its crypto financial services.

The In-Principle Approval reflects Bitcoin Suisse’s robust operational standards, commitment to risk management, and ability to meet the high standards set by regulatory authorities. As BTCS (Middle East) Ltd. advances toward full licensing, it will continue to enhance its product suite and operational capabilities to best serve its international client base.

About Bitcoin Suisse

Bitcoin Suisse is Switzerland’s leading premium crypto finance service provider. Founded in 2013 by crypto-native experts, it offers a cohesive suite of trading, staking, custody and lending services geared towards private and institutional clients. The company is headquartered in Zug and has built a team of over 200 highly qualified experts in Switzerland, Europe and the Middle East.