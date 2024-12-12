Proceeds to fund 2025 clinical trials - in the United Arab Emirates - of its flagship product - MediChip™

Abu Dhabi, UAE – BioSapien – the patented drug delivery platform treating cancer ‘locally’ – announces its $5.5 million (20.2M AED) pre-Series A fundraise. The funding was led by Global Ventures – MENA’s leading VC firm, with participation from Dara Holdings.

The capital will fund BioSapien’s clinical trials in the UAE - with patient enrolments in Abu Dhabi set to begin imminently (Q2 2025). Proceeds will also be allocated to increase product development and manufacturing, and onboard new talent.

BioSapien’s flagship product – MediChip™ – is a drug delivery, 3D-printed, slow-release delivery platform attachable to any tissue with minimal systemic side effects.

Local delivery means more of the drug stays in the tumor microenvironment (i.e. where the tumor is located) to aid more efficient oncology – such as downsized tumors, alleviated symptoms and preventing potentially life-altering surgeries. Local delivery also requires less quantities of drugs to be used, while maintaining safety.

Initially, BioSapien is developing its platform for clinical trials in colorectal cancer patients, with scope to branch out to other cancers (pancreatic, lung), and non-cancer indications such as opioids, hormones, biologics, cell and gene therapies.

The global cancer drug delivery market is currently valued at $247 billion, with the global colorectal market at $19 billion – growing at 7.2% CAGR and 4% CAGR respectively - emphasising the extensive markets that need addressing.

Khatija Ali, CEO and Founder of BioSapien, said:

“We are delighted to announce our pre-Series A fundraise to accelerate our clinical trials and product development. There is a high unmet need for sustained drug release with minimal side effects in healthcare with over 30% of chemotherapy patients enduring severe side effects, often resulting in reduced or halted treatment.

“Our vision is to provide on-the-go therapy and treating cancer locally. Our innovative technology is well-placed to reduce roadblocks and increase quality of life during treatment and potentially prevent life-altering surgeries. We look forward to working closely with our investors and UAE regulators to progress MediChip™ and revolutionise cancer treatment.”

The benefits of localized drug delivery are multiple, across different stakeholders. Most importantly, for patients – three solvable challenges are tackled: less treatment roadblocks (such as severe side effects halting treatment); better quality-of-life during intensive chemotherapy schedules; and easing the de facto limits, to date, of surgical success. There is also a decreased need for hospital visits and less exposure to the tedious effects and logistics of systemic therapy.

For pharmaceutical companies and healthcare systems: their pipelines can diversify as difficult to treat conditions can be addressed and previously shelved assets can potentially be activated through the platform; their markets can expand (e.g. to animals, emerging markets, paediatric and geriatric) - boosting margins; drug efficacy is enhanced and becomes safer; while regulatory approvals become faster.

Noor Sweid, Founder and Managing Partner of Global Ventures, commented:

“We are excited to lead BioSapien’s pre-Series A fundraise and support Khatija’s team in providing a pioneering and local solution to colorectal cancer. BioSapien’s drug delivery technology utilizes advanced 3D printing and epitomizes cost-effective innovation in a market ripe for new solutions with benefits for multiple stakeholders – including the most important of all – patients.

“With the company’s multiple competitive advantages, and the markets for colorectal and wider cancer treatments, BioSapien is at the forefront of advanced technological solutions to meet global demand.”

Sacha Haider, Partner at Global Ventures, said:

“We look forward to supporting BioSapien as it disrupts the healthcare sector via innovation seeded from the region. Through localised delivery and using advanced 3D-printing, the company is providing an alternative to traditional cancer treatment. BioSapien’s patented drug delivery platform - MediChip™ - increases the bioavailability and retention of the desired medication, meaning less is required. This in turn, has the potential to vastly improve the patient’s treatment journey on a global scale.”

