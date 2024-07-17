Dubai, UAE – Dubai’s leading real estate developer Binghatti announced an immensely successful Sukuk tap on Monday, 8th of July. The Sukuk tap was linked to the developer’s debut February 2027 USD 300 million Sukuk issuance which was listed earlier this year on London Stock Exchange (ISM) and NASDAQ Dubai, and was over 200% oversubscribed. The recent tap brings Binghatti’s overall Sukuk deal size to USD 500 million. The recent tap witnessed record-breaking demand from both regional and international investors, reaching a remarkable level of approximately 4.2x oversubscription.

The continuous high demand and oversubscription levels of Binghatti’s Sukuk underscores the developer’s strong market position and robust global investor confidence in the Binghatti brand.

The overwhelming demand for Binghatti’s Sukuk resulted in a price reduction of approximately 20 basis points which was linked to the robust levels of demand from both regional and international investors. The overall book saw an impressive split between regional and global demand, with almost 40% of the interest coming from international investors, further highlighting the global appeal and trust in Binghatti’s financial instruments.

Binghatti has introduced globally renowned brands such as the automotive legends, BUGATTI and Mercedes-Benz as well as the high-end jewelry and horology brand Jacob&Co. to real estate for the very first time in groundbreaking collaborations. This strategic move has heightened market interest, highlighting Binghatti’s innovative approach to property development. Binghatti’s current portfolio value stands at over ca. AED 40 billion, further solidifying the brand’s position as a leader in the market.

“We are pleased with the exceptional response to our Sukuk tap which highlights the continued confidence and trust that both regional and global investors have in Binghatti. The oversubscription and favorable pricing reflect our solid market position and the strength of our brand. We remain committed to delivering value to all of our stakeholders and driving growth in the real estate sector,” said Muhammad BinGhatti, Chairman of Binghatti.

This latest accomplishment reinforces Binghatti’s position as a pioneering developer in the real estate market, reflecting the enduring trust and confidence of investors worldwide. As Binghatti continues to pave the way and expand its portfolio, the company remains dedicated to creating lasting value and fostering growth for its stakeholders.

About Binghatti Developers:

Binghatti is an award-winning real estate developer based in Dubai headed by Chairman & Head of Architecture Muhammad BinGhatti. The dynamic company offers a wide array of real estate developments distinguished by its groundbreaking architectural design. It currently operates across multiple prominent districts within the emirate including Downtown, Business Bay, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Al Jaddaf, Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai Science Park ,Liwan, and Dubai Land Residence Complex. Binghatti is renowned for pioneering the development of branded real estate through its collaborations with global luxury brands from various fields including Bugatti, Mercedes-Benz and Jacob&Co. The company possesses bold plans for expansion in the coming years with a particular focus on augmenting its real estate portfolio in Dubai.