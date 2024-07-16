Dubai, UAE - leading Dubai-based developer Binghatti announces the early completion of Binghatti Corner, following closely on the heels of the recently completed Binghatti Emerald. Ribbon-cutting ceremonies were held to mark the early delivery of the projects in the presence of Binghatti’s Chairman, Muhammad BinGhatti.

The project saw tremendous success after having sold out shortly after its launch and having been completed ahead of the scheduled delivery. This milestone is attributed to Binghatti’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities which allow the developer to maintain full control over construction materials and processes, ensuring uncompromising quality and craftsmanship in tandem with speed of execution in construction.

“The back-to-back completion of Binghatti Corner soon after Binghatti Emerald demonstrates our commitment to delivering homes that are impressive in both their sophistication and speed of delivery. Our advanced manufacturing capabilities and dedicated team have made it possible to consistently meet and exceed market expectations,” Muhammad BinGhatti commented.

Binghatti Emerald stands as a testament to Binghatti’s innovative design and craftsmanship. The project boasts a wealth of amenities including pools for children and adults, a fully-equipped gym, and lush landscaped areas, promising a holistic living experience for residents. Binghatti Emerald offers a diverse range of residences from one to three-bedroom units, as well as retail and office spaces. It comprises a total of 281 residential units, 38 office spaces, and 9 retail spaces across 26 floors.

Binghatti Corner manifests a harmonious integration of aesthetics and functionality. The project consists of 715 residential units, offering a variety of one and two-bedroom apartments along with 12 retail spaces across 36 floors. This landmark development features an exclusive collection of lifestyle amenities including swimming pools for children and adults, as well as fitness clubs.

Located in the vibrant community of Jumeirah Village Circle, both projects provide residents with a perfect blend of tranquility and accessibility. The projects’ strategic location offers easy access to key areas of Dubai, making it an attractive opportunity that offers immediate and lucrative returns for investors.

An integral part of Binghatti’s brand identity has been manifested through the track record of early completion across the developer’s projects. This track record has propelled Binghatti to be recognized by the Government of Dubai’s Land Department in multiple honorary awards for launching and delivering projects ahead of time. Binghatti Emerald and Binghatti Corner’s early completion underscores the developer’s unwavering commitment, reinforcing its position as a leader in real estate.