Binance, the global blockchain ecosystem behind the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and users, today announced the appointment of key compliance and investigations hires as it continues to expand its compliance program and staff amid the industry and company’s rapid maturation. Binance expects to increase its compliance staff to 645 employees by the end of the year, which is a 34 percent growth between November 2023 and the end of 2024. As of today, we employ over 1,000 compliance staff and contractors.

Recent compliance hires include Todd McElduff, who joins Binance as its Enterprise Compliance Director. The Enterprise Compliance team at Binance is responsible for working with law enforcement to service requests and conduct special investigations, educating and training crime fighters, as well as key areas like transaction monitoring, market surveillance and sanctions compliance.

Todd brings 20 years of compliance experience with a focus on financial crimes in both traditional finance and fintech. His previous roles include Senior Director, Head of Global Financial Crimes Oversight at PayPal and Executive Director, Head of Financial Crimes for Wealth Management and Banks at Morgan Stanley where he was responsible for the execution of highly regulated financial crimes programs. He also held senior roles covering anti-money laundering (AML) and Internal Investigations at Morgan Stanley.

Lana Sinelnikova, Binance’s Business Compliance and Enterprise Wide Risk Assessment (EWRA) Director. Lana’s team provides end-to-end compliance control and advice to various business units across their products' lifecycle and develops compliance risk programs on both global and local levels.

Lana has over 13 years of experience in financial services regulatory compliance and over 18 years in financial crime prevention. Her previous roles include Head of Risk and Compliance and then Chief Compliance Officer for the UK at Kraken, and Head of Trading Product Compliance and Head of Compliance and Money Laundering Reporting Officer (MLRO) at Revolut Trading.

Pauline Chan, Binance’s Compliance Specialist for Regulatory Audit and Exam in the Global Audit Issue Management team. Her role focuses on regulatory and audit issues management and closure validation. Pauline is a Fellow Chartered Accountant (FCA) in England and Wales. She has 19 years of experience in financial services and banking with a focus on financial crime risk management and issue validation. Her previous roles include Senior Manager in Wealth and Private Banking Compliance and Senior Quality Assurance and Sustainability Manager at the Remediation Management Office in the CEO Office at HSBC Hong Kong where she provided governance support for its second line of compliance and the regulatory monitorship remediation, and Assistant Vice President of the Global Financial Crime Compliance Testing at J.P. Morgan where she led the financial crime-related reviews for APAC regions.

On the investigations side, Céline Inial, with over 18 years of experience in cybercrime investigations, has joined Binance as its Special Investigations Specialist for France. Previously, she was a Cryptocurrency Specialist Investigator and trainer with France's Gendarmerie Nationale. And, Caner Akyürek who has joined Binance as its Special Investigations Specialist for Turkey. He brings 18 years of operational experience in senior roles with the Turkish National Police and Europol.

“We are actively hiring for top compliance talent to strengthen our already industry-leading compliance program and team to match the demands of our rapidly maturing sector while global crypto adoption also grows rapidly," said Binance Chief Compliance Officer Noah Perlman. “We are proud of leading the industry’s standards in protecting users and the growth of our compliance team ensures we continue to protect our global user base of over 240 million.”

“We recently achieved our 20th global regulatory milestone, which is a testament to our efforts and commitment to working with regulators and industry partners and ensuring sustainable growth of the crypto industry. These efforts are supported by our robust compliance program that is comparable to financial institutions and our leading team of digital asset crime fighters who are keeping the ecosystem safe from bad actors and ensuring that Binance remains a trusted and secure platform for all of our users,” said Noah.

About Binance

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 200 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means.

For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com