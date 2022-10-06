Partnering with regulated firms and forging ahead with its expansion plan in MENA region

Strengthening its team with new appointments and reaching the 400-employee milestone in Dubai

Dubai:- Binance, the global blockchain ecosystem behind the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has seen a sharp surge in user growth with a 49% year-to-date increase in users in the MENA region in 2022. This increase reflects the growing appetite for virtual assets driven by progressive government initiatives enabling a number of businesses to enter the space. The region’s support towards blockchain and virtual assets has also helped raise more awareness of the industry.

Sustaining strong growth momentum and solidifying its presence in the MENA region this year due to increased licensing and partnerships with regulated firms, the blockchain service provider has also grown to over 400 employees in Dubai alone. Among these recent hires there are significant additions to the executive directors team, such as Alex Chehade, General Manager in Dubai, Nadeem Ladki, Head of Business Development in MENA, and Bader Kalooti, Head of Marketing, Growth & Operations in MENA.

Adding to these user and employee growth achievements, Binance recently obtained a Minimal Viable Product (MVP) license from Dubai’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) which allows the company to offer a range of approved virtual asset related services to suitably qualified retail and institutional investors in Dubai. This recognition is testament to Binance’s contribution towards creating a next-gen secure ecosystem for the future economy through collaborative work with industry peers and regulators, and the company’s efforts to develop consistent implementation of standards in Dubai and beyond.

As part of its ongoing collaboration with regulators and its commitment to strong investor and market protection principles, Binance has also boosted its Global Law Enforcement Training Program to respond to the increase in demand for security trainings resulting from growing interest in crypto adoption from companies in the public and private sectors. The Global Law Enforcement Training Program is the industry’s first global coordinated effort designed to help assist law enforcement across the globe to detect financial and cybercrimes.

Richard Teng, Regional Head of MENA at Binance, commented: “It is extremely encouraging to see this level of growth in the MENA region, not just in terms of user adoption but also in terms of headcount and new employees in our own teams, particularly in the UAE. We are witnessing rapid adoption of blockchain technology in the region and we believe there is huge potential for the UAE to soon become a leading virtual asset hub.

“We’ve got exciting plans for Binance in the MENA region and are putting together a highly skilled team to lead our expansion, setting a firm foundation for our future growth. Aligned with our growth objectives, we remain committed to working closely with local regulators to establish a safe and secure ecosystem, and we will continue our cooperation in Dubai and the wider UAE to develop a robust virtual asset infrastructure that protects the market and the investors.” Teng added.

Further expanding its footprint in the MENA region, Binance recently partnered with local point-of-sale and online payment service provider EazyPay in Bahrain to launch Binance Pay, which allows customers to use bitcoin as payment. In the UAE, Binance also signed a strategic partnership with Majid Al Futtaim, the retail, real estate and leisure conglomerate, to enable customers to make purchases with virtual assets at Majid Al Futtaim’s various establishments. This is in addition to partnerships established with Jebel Ali Resorts, Palazzo Versace and Virtuzone.

About Binance

Binance is the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by trading volume. Trusted by millions worldwide, Binance is committed to increasing financial freedom for users, and features an unmatched portfolio of crypto products and offerings, including crypto trading, education, research, decentralization and infrastructure solutions, charity and more. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com.

